Classrooms needed in Davao Occidental town after quakes damaged schools

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 6 August 2026) — The Department of Education is looking for possible alternative locations for heavily damaged schools in Jose Abad Santos (JAS), Davao Occidental hit by the quakes starting June, as some of these locations have been declared no build zones.

Damaged buildings at Kalbay National High School in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental. KNHS photo

Speaking to MindaNews on Messenger Wednesday, JAS Mayor Jason John Joyce said the DepEd central office committed to provide learning continuity spaces but were still looking for alternative areas.

“Hinahanapan pa ng space kasi wala na area sa compound nila,” Joyce said.

He added that at least three other schools suffered heavy damage aside from Kalbay National High School in Barangay Kalbay.

These were Fontanares High School at Barangay Sugal and Guillermo High School at Barangay Nuing.

Another damaged school was Southern Philippines Agri-Business and Marine and Aquatic School of Technology-JAS extension located at Barangay Caburan Big.

The resumption of classes last Monday, as announced by the Davao Occidental provincial government, was complicated this week by a magnitude 6.4 earthquake that canceled classes Wednesday.

Kalbay National High School (KNHS), whose structures all suffered heavy damage during the June 8 magnitude 7.8 earthquake, had already damaged structures crumbling further with each aftershock.

At Kalbay National High School in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental. KNHS photo

“For now, I am in discussion with the school head to build makeshift classrooms while waiting for the national budget for the reconstruction,” Joyce said.

At KNHS, teachers and students are transacting everything under makeshift tents. (Yas D. Ocampo / MindaNews)