Check these 12 indicators to find out if your area is tsunami-ready

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 15 August 2026) — Coastal areas in the Philippines, especially those facing the Pacific Ocean, South China Sea, Sulu Sea and Celebes Sea, are susceptible to tsunamis that occur within a very short time: the first wave reaching the shoreline nearest the epicenter two to three minutes after the main earthquake, so “there will not be enough time for warning,” according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

But there is an ongoing campaign by the Department of Science and Technology – Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST-Phivolcs) to build tsunami-ready areas by helping communities plan, prepare, and respond to tsunamis.

On July 8, 2026, Phivolcs posted on its social media page about their campaign to build a “Tsunami-Ready Palimbang” in Sultan Kudarat province. Palimbang was among those hit by the August 17, 1976 Moro Gulf earthquake that triggered a tsunami and left at least 8,000 dead or missing, 10,000 injured and 90,000 homeless.

Participants of the 3R Tsunami Ready Community Workshop on July 7 and 8 in Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat, listen to inputs on making hazard maps to ensure residents know where to go if a strong earthquake strikes and triggers a tsunami. Photo posted on Phivolcs FB page

The 3R (Risk Reduction and Resilience) Tsunami Ready Community Information Campaign it conducted a day earlier, brought together the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and representatives from the 25 tsunami-at-risk barangays, to strengthen community preparedness and resilience.

The Tsunami Ready program is a collaborative initiative led by Phivolcs alongside local disaster agencies to help coastal communities meet the 12 international indicators set by the UNESCO-Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission’s Tsunami Ready Recognition Programme (TRRP).

The TRRP is an international community-based effort to bolster risk prevention and mitigation across global coastal zones and aims to “build tsunami resilience through awareness and preparedness strategies that will protect life, livelihoods and property from tsunamis.”

The TRRP supports the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development to ensure that all tsunami-prone communities are ready by 2030.

The 12 indicators were conceived to provide a consistent evaluation standard and all must be met to gain the recognition, which is renewable every four years.



Check if your local government has done these 12 UNESCO-IOC indicators.



Assessment

1. Tsunami hazard zones are mapped and designated.

2. The number of people at risk in the tsunami hazard zone is estimated.

3. Economic, infrastructural, political, and social resources are identified.

4. Easily understood tsunami evacuation maps are approved.

Preparedness

5. Tsunami information including signage is publicly displayed.

6. Outreach and public awareness and education resources are available and distributed.

7. Outreach or educational activities are held at least three times a year.

8. A community tsunami exercise is conducted at least every two years.

Response

9. A community tsunami emergency response plan is approved.

10. The capacity to manage emergency response operations during a tsunami is in place.

11. Redundant and reliable means to timely receive 24-hour official tsunami alerts are in place.

12. Redundant and reliable means to timely disseminate 24-hour official tsunami alerts to the public are in place.

On December 8 to 11 last year, the United States’ National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Phivolcs trained at least 140 national and provincial government officials and civil society representatives in a workshop designed to strengthen the Philippines’ capacity for tsunami preparedness and response, a report posted on December 15, 2025 on the website of the US Embassy in the Philippines, said.

The Tsunami Ready National Workshop in Quezon City gathered experts from NOAA’s International Tsunami Information Center, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC), and the UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC).

Funded by the U.S. Department of State, the workshop equipped participants with the skills to conduct risk assessments and develop effective warning systems and evacuation plans in case of tsunamis.

“Preparedness saves lives. The Tsunami Ready Workshop demonstrates our two countries’ shared commitment to ensuring every community has the tools to face tsunami threats with confidence,” U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Y. Robert Ewing said at the workshop’s opening ceremony.

Courtesy of Phivolcs

The workshop supports the Philippines’ implementation of IOC’s Tsunami Ready Recognition Programme (TRRP), which guides high-risk coastal communities in meeting the 12 key indicators required for “Tsunami Ready” recognition. The TRRP was modeled after the United States’ TsunamiReady® program.

“Tsunamis are no-notice events. We don’t know when the next big one will be, so we need to always be ‘Tsunami Ready,’” the US Embassy quoted Dr. Laura Kong, Director of the ITIC, as saying. ITIC is the primary provider of tsunami preparedness training in the Pacific.

Secretary Renato Solidum, Jr. of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) was quoted as saying that “with your help, we hope to finally see our very first internationally recognized Tsunami Ready community — or communities — in the Philippines very soon.” Phivolcs is under the DOST.

The Phivolcs website has 21 tsunami preparedness materials available, some in Filipino, English, Cebuano, Ilonggo, Bicolano, and Filipino, including seven comic books.

November 5 is World Tsunami Awareness Day and this year’s theme is “Be Tsunami Ready: Invest in Tsunami Preparedness.” (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)

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