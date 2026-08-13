Caraga schools suspend, shorten face-to-face classes amid extreme heat

BUTUAN CITY (MindaNews / 13 August 2026) — Schools in several parts of the Caraga Region have suspended or shortened face-to-face classes as local governments respond to extreme heat, with some schools shifting to alternative learning modalities during the hottest hours of the day.

Three hours after the Butuan City government ordered the suspension of classes effective at 10 a.m., the gates of Butuan City School of Arts and Trades remained closed with no students entering the campus due to the high heat index on Wednesday (13 August 2026). MindaNews photo by IVY MARIE MANGADLAO

In Butuan City, the city government announced on Thursday that the heat index had reached 44°C, prompting the suspension of face-to-face classes in all levels in public and private schools starting 10 a.m.

The Butuan City Public Information Office said the suspension was implemented to prevent heat-related illnesses and protect students, teachers and school personnel from the extreme heat.

In the province of Surigao del Sur, several local governments have opted to shorten face-to-face classes instead of fully suspending them.

Tandag City OIC Mayor Ma. Lourdes Kharin Momo, through an executive order, limited face-to-face classes to 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., with the remaining instructional hours to be delivered through distance learning or other appropriate alternative learning modalities, beginning August 11.

The same 7 a.m.-to-11 a.m. schedule was adopted in Carrascal under an executive order issued by Mayor Joseph Urgel, effective August 12. In Cortes, the modified schedule was announced by the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) through its Facebook page on August 11. Lianga also adopted the same schedule through an executive order issued on August 12.

In Carmen, an executive order limits face-to-face classes to 7 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., with the remaining instructional hours to be delivered through Alternative Delivery Modes (ADM) or other learning continuity arrangements, effective August 11. San Miguel Mayor Michael Corilla likewise issued an executive order setting the same schedule in the municipality on the same day.

Other towns have adopted shorter or different schedules. Bayabas, through an executive order issued on August 11, limits face-to-face classes to 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by temporary blended learning. In Hinatuan, an executive order issued on the same date allows face-to-face classes from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., with afternoon learning activities conducted through ADM.

In Lanuza, a public advisory posted by Mayor Geri Irizari on his official Facebook account on August 12 said morning in-person classes would continue, while afternoon classes would shift to modular distance learning or may be cancelled when the heat index becomes high and potentially dangerous.

Some municipalities have opted to suspend face-to-face classes altogether. Bislig City Mayor Florencio Garay, through a memorandum order, suspended classes in all levels in public and private schools on August 12 and 13.

Lingig also moved away from in-person instruction, with a memorandum order issued by Mayor Elmer Evangelio shifting all public and private schools to ADM starting August 13.

In Tago, a public advisory posted on August 12 on the municipality’s official Facebook account advised school principals to suspend face-to-face classes and shift to modular distance learning once the heat index reaches 40°C, following the recommendation of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

In Agusan del Norte, Cabadbaran Today, the public information Facebook page of the city government of Cabadbaran, reported that classes were suspended starting Wednesday afternoon due to extreme heat, with the suspension to remain in effect until further notice.

Meanwhile, in Agusan del Sur, the municipal government of Veruela announced the suspension of face-to-face classes in all levels, both public and private, throughout the municipality on Thursday.

An advisory was also issued by the Schools Division of Agusan del Sur on Wednesday, directing that when face-to-face classes are suspended by the local chief executive, schools should shift to distance learning, including modular or online classes.

The advisory said school heads have the authority to suspend in-person operations based on localized weather monitoring, without waiting for a regional mandate.

Heat affects students, teachers

Sophia Nicole Alejandro, a junior high school teacher at Agusan Pequeno National High School in Butuan City, told MindaNews that the high heat index level has already been affecting both students and teachers in their classrooms.

“Many of my students have been experiencing headaches and dizziness. It is necessary to suspend classes because, aside from having only one electric fan in the classroom, the room is not conducive for learning. Even though there are trees around the school, they can no longer offset the heat,” Alejandro said.

She added that students have also struggled to concentrate during classes, with some experiencing headaches, sore eyes and dizziness.

She said that teachers likewise face the heat while wearing school uniforms and working in classrooms with only one electric fan.

The PAGASA weather bureau defines the heat index as the “apparent temperature,” or how hot the weather feels to the human body based on air temperature and relative humidity, or the amount of moisture in the air.

The extreme heat is being experienced amid an ongoing El Niño phenomenon in the Tropical Pacific. In its latest El Niño advisory issued on August 6, PAGASA said a moderate El Niño is present in the Tropical Pacific. Climate models predict that El Niño will continue until the first half of 2027 and may reach a very strong state before the end of 2026.

Based on PAGASA’s August climate outlook, Caraga is expected to experience below-normal rainfall this month, with rainfall projected to be 20 to 60% lower than normal. (Ivy Marie Mangadlao / MindaNews)

See related story: Iligan, CDO suspend classes as heat index soars to dangerous level