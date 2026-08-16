BFAR eyes digital catch certification for fish exports

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (16 August 2026) — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) is proposing to replace the country’s paper-based catch certification system with an electronic platform to improve the traceability of fish and fishery products for export.

BFAR presented the proposed amendment to Fisheries Administrative Order (FAO) No. 268, Series of 2023, during a public consultation on August 13 in General Santos City attended by commercial fishing vessel operators, exporters, processors, canneries, suppliers and other industry stakeholders.

The proposed amendment would introduce an electronic catch certification process intended to meet requirements of major export markets, including the European Union and Japan.





Fisheries industry stakeholders review the proposed shift to digital catch certification during a public consultation of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) in General Santos City on August 13, 2026. Photo courtesy of BFAR-12



The move is also aimed at strengthening the government’s ability to track fish and fishery products from their source through the supply chain and help address illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

BFAR-12 OIC Regional Director Eugene M. Casas said the proposed amendment would help ensure that Philippine fishery products remain compliant with international standards.

The consultation also tackled the possible costs that businesses and government offices would incur under the proposed shift to digital certification.

Peter Erick Cadapan, a member of the BFAR Regulatory Impact Assessment (RIA) Committee, presented the RIA, which is required under Republic Act No. 11032, or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act.

Cadapan said the assessment seeks to determine the administrative and financial impact of implementing an electronic catch certification system on both government and private stakeholders.

Participants were asked to provide information through an online survey on possible expenses, including computer equipment, internet connectivity and additional personnel who may be needed for data encoding and processing.

The consultation also involved a section-by-section review of the 50-page proposed amendment led by Jojo Escobar Jr. of the BFAR Central Office.

The draft contains nine chapters, 37 sections and 18 annexes.

Stakeholders raised concerns and recommendations on several provisions, including the proposed adjustment of the catch certificate application fee and changes in documentation requirements for export shipments.

They also discussed technical definitions involving re-export, transshipment and traceability, as well as requirements for monitoring reports.

The proposed digital system is being developed partly in response to international requirements, including European Commission Regulation 2023/2842 and Japan’s Act No. 79, which require mechanisms to verify the origin and movement of fishery products entering their markets.

BFAR officials from the Central Office and Regions XI and XII took part in the consultation.

The bureau said it would conduct system trials, coordinate with international partners and provide capacity-building activities for industry users and certifying officers once the amended order is finalized and published.

BFAR said stakeholder comments gathered during the consultation will be considered in refining the draft before its adoption and implementation. (Justine Paul Paraz / MindaNews)