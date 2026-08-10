Barangay-based organization in Davao earns money from trash

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 10 August 2026) – A nongovernment organization in Barangay Mintal has earned around P60,000 from trash, turning one of Davao City’s major problems – garbage – into a source of income at the barangay level.

The Mintal Resource Collectors’ Association (MIRCA) said it earned ₱34,967.75 16 from January to March and another ₱26,836.75 17 from April to June this year.

MIRCA calls it “resource collections,” to mean only residual wastes like candy wrappers, used tissues, and hazardous materials are left after sorting. Aside from those who do the sorting, some of the group’s 37 volunteers sell the sorted materials, and others manage the enterprise.

Members of the Mintal Resource Collectors’ Association (MIRCA) has turned recycling into a thriving enterprise, earning the group some P60,000 quarterly from one of Davao City’s major problems – garbage. MindaNews photo by YAS D. OCAMPO

Some other trash resources even contribute to additional income, with cloth waste washed and sewn together into eco-bags, rugs, and potholders.

The income, when divided among them, isn’t much, and is even much lower than Davao City’s minimum daily wage.

At 37 individuals, each share is around P2,000 per quarter, divided among those who actively participate in the process. The amount isn’t fixed, but is attendance-based.

“But we’re doing this just for fun,” Imelda Canonero, MIRCA vice president, told MindaNews in an online interview.

Fifty percent of the earnings goes to the organization, while the rest goes to those who are recorded in their daily time records. The income varies depending on the volume of recyclables collected and sold.

What goes to the association is further divided into sustainability, maintenance, emergency, and events funds. Part of the money would also be used in case something bad happens to a member while sorting materials in the field.

“There was one time when one of our collectors was wounded from a rusty nail, and so we were able to send him to get treated for anti-tetanus shots,” Canonero said.

Voluntary work

MIRCA is 100% volunteer-based, organized under various grants coming from as far as Germany and other member countries of the European Union. The other funders include the Eco Waste Coalition and World Vision.

Funding also comes from the United Nations Development Program, which seeded funds of around P800,000, allowing the organization to procure seven motorcycles with sidecars for collection, cellphones for communications, office supplies for management, and a 600 sqm property across the Mintal Public Cemetery for a larger lot where sorting could be done in a multi-purpose facility.

Since its founding in as early as 2013, the organization has been acknowledged by the Barangay Council of Mintal as one of its key partners.

For its part, Mintal has passed on second reading a barangay ordinance that localizes a national law and city ordinance that requires trash segregation at source.

Majority of the organization is made up of women, with eight males, and three senior citizens who participate voluntarily in their own capacity.

Canonero said all of the seniors who are part of the team are retirees looking for something else

to do.

There is even a youth arm: a Junior MIRCA component aside from the 37 members.

For “suki” (patrons) of MIRCA, trash is collected for free around Barangay Mintal, but it’s mostly free if the trash sellers deliver it to their facility at Champaca corner Lantana Streets.



The trash is then segregated according to kind, with underrated trash eventually turned to gold. Cardboard and cartons can cost up to P10 per kilogram; hard plastic wrappers, or the ones that carry mineral water bottles or cans, could even sell for a high price.

Empty PET bottles can be sold to consolidators or factories, too. Broken glass and ceramics, have a market, too, not to mention empty glass bottles sold to larger collectors.

Asked what the challenges are, MIRCA officials said they’ve found themselves having a happy problem lately: There aren’t enough collectors for this much trash.

But to them, encouraging community recycling has allowed the residents to “clean up” their place. From January to June alone, the organization was able to turn 19.2 metric tons of recyclable materials into cash. This averaged to around 3.2 metric tons of recyclables per month. Most of the materials were plastics, 7.5 tons or 35.2%. These comprised mineral water containers, monobloc plastics, “hard” plastics or the ones used to package or cluster bottles or cans, and cellophanes.

Mixed paper and cardboard accounted for 29.4%, with cardboard accounting for 4.7 tons. Glass bottles and jars contributed 4.46 tons or 21.1% of the waste. These included beer bottles, green and brown bottles, “lapad,” and jars.

Metals and scraps comprised 2.96 tons (14%), which included cans, solid scrap iron, tin cans, alloy, copper, brass, zinc, kettles, and corrugated iron.

E-waste made up only 57 kilos (0.3%) of the waste collected during the first half of the year. These were mostly electronics parts and batteries.

Cardboard was the most collected recyclable material from January to June at 4,270 kg, followed by good plastic at 3,120.4 kg and mineral-water containers at 2,995.2 kg. White bottles, cans, and mixed paper also accounted for significant volumes, at 2,198.5 kg, 1,453.6 kg, and 1,373.5 kg, respectively.

Monthly collection peaked in April at 5,061.45 kg, followed by January at 3,603.65 kg and March at 3,322.95 kg. The lowest monthly total was recorded in May at 1,118.65 kg.

For members of the organization, ultimately, trash is obligation. They agree that if home rubbish is properly managed, none would go to landfills. A trash slide last May 20 at the city’s landfill in Barangay New Carmen triggered its closure and the opening up of another one.

In the agonizing wait, local officials imposed a freeze on garbage collection. This led to long lines of garbage trucks awaiting entry to the city’s only dumpsite. This city of 182 barangays churns out an average of around 800 tons of garbage daily.

Asked what the challenges were, Canonero said they wished they had more volunteers. With the rest of the city wondering what to do with the trash heap, she and her friends in Mintal seem to know what to do. (Yas D. Ocampo/MindaNews)