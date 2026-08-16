August 17, 1976 tsunami: families awakened past midnight only to face destruction within minutes

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 16 August) — The August 17, 1976 earthquake that triggered a tsunami remains one of the darkest nights in Philippine history — memories of sudden tremors, receding seas, terrifying sounds, and giant waves that claimed thousands of lives are etched into survivors’ accounts. Pagadian was among the hardest-hit areas, with families awakened past midnight only to face destruction within minutes.

It was a few minutes past midnight of August 17, 1976.

Businessman Rogelio Tala, who then lived in Barangay Sta. Lucia, recalled in an interview with MindaNews that he and his family heard what seemed like heavy cascading rain that sounded like boiling water, or even rumbling trucks shortly after the Magnitude 8.2 quake struck at 12:11 a.m.

Aerial view of the coastal village of Sta. Lucia in Pagadian City in the aftermath of the Magnitude 8.2 quake that triggered a tsunami on August 17, 1976. Photo by PAF (Philippine Air Force) as published in the 1978 report by Fr. Victor L. Badillo and Zinnia C. Astilla.

Water was so high as waves swept inland, uprooting coconut trees and even smashing cars. There were fishing boats that sunk, and fishponds that were destroyed.

The waves were really giant ones, as seas receded, to the shock of residents.

My family then lived at the former La Solidaridad Street, located on the upper part of Pagadian. Residents from the coastal areas fled their villages and walked fast towards the upper Dao Village, which was where the Australians had built a community housing.

There were a few families who sought refuge in our house, trembling and exhausted, carrying only what they could grab in the chaos. Mothers clutched their children tightly, while fathers tried to reassure everyone despite their own fear.

The air was heavy with the sound of crying infants, whispered prayers, and the distant rumble of aftershocks.

Inside the house, we shared whatever food and water we had, laying mats on the floor so the weary could rest. Some recounted how the sea had pulled back, leaving fish flapping on the sand, before the monstrous waves returned to swallow homes and boats. Others spoke of neighbors who never made it out, swept away in the darkness.

Our house became a temporary sanctuary, a fragile island of safety amid the devastation. In those hours, survival meant solidarity — families who had never met before now bound together by tragedy, comforting one another as the city outside lay broken.

I was in Grade 6, and there were no classes then. Schools suspended classes especially in the affected areas.

I remember as a child I asked another child who sought refuge in our house why she was crying. She said they left her mother and she does not know whether they will see her again. Her mother asked them to go ahead because she was still looking for her brother Before they left our house two days later, she said her mother and brother were still missing.

Another family who sought refuge in our house was from Barangay San Pedro. The family members shared that they were sleeping when they heard the noise, like there were army trucks passing by. When they got up, they were surprised to see there was no seawater underneath their house. Suddenly, huge waves splashed.

On August 17, at around 9 in the morning, I joined my father in going downtown to check on the destruction wrought by the earthquake and the tsunami. We had earlier heard that Sta. Lucia and San Pedro barangays were the most affected areas.

When we arrived downtown, we saw the houses badly damaged, and most were already in the waters. Walls and ceilings piled up as if nature itself had conspired to dismantle the very foundations of daily life. The debris floated aimlessly, timber beams jutting out like broken ribs, while fragments of furniture and personal belongings drifted in the murky waters.

Streets that once bustled with activity had become canals of wreckage, where silence was broken only by the creaking of collapsing structures and the distant cries of families searching for loved ones.

The devastation carried a haunting weight — each shattered wall told a story of interrupted lives, each roof torn away revealed the vulnerability of human shelter against the fury of disaster. Amid the ruins, survivors moved cautiously, stepping over jagged remnants, their faces etched with disbelief and sorrow. Yet even in the chaos, there were signs of resilience: neighbors helping one another, salvaging what little remained, and clinging to the hope that recovery, though daunting, was possible.

This scene was not merely destruction—it was a stark reminder of how fragile communities can be when confronted by forces beyond their control. And yet, it also revealed the strength embedded in collective endurance, where the will to rebuild rises from the very ruins that threatened to erase it. (Frencie L. Carreon / MIndaNews)