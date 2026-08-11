ARs show DepEd SDO disbursed confidential funds in different places nationwide on same day

MindaNews / 11 August 2026 – Different sets of acknowledgment receipts for payments from the confidential funds of the Department of Education (DepEd) under then-secretary Vice President Sara Duterte were disbursed in different places across the country on a single date, a state auditor testified before the Senate impeachment court Tuesday.

Upon questioning by private prosecutor Lorna Kapunan, Xylene Mae del Campo, state auditor of the Commission on Audit — Intelligence and Confidential Funds Audit Office, confirmed that acknowledgment receipts for DepEd’s confidential funds, all dated 21 February 2023, list addresses in Danao, Malolos, Davao City, Negros Occidental, Agusan del Sur, Makati, and Negros Oriental.

“Like Superman,” private prosecutor Lorna Kapunan quipped as a state auditor testified before the Senate impeachment court Tuesday on the different sets of acknowledgment receipts for payments from the confidential funds of the Department of Education (DepEd), then under Vice President Sara Duterte, which were disbursed in different places across the country on the same date. Screenshot from the Senate’s YouTube livestream Tuesday, 11 August 2026.

Del Campo said she couldn’t recall any of at least 30 agencies she has audited submitting similar receipts.

The defense objected when the prosecution stated that DepEd Special Disbursing Officer Edward Fajarda could not have visited all these locations in one day.

Senator-judge and presiding officer Francis Escudero told the prosecution to let the documents “speak for themselves,” although he noted that if Fajarda is the only authorized officer, “clearly it’s physically impossible to be in all of these locations in one day.”

Del Campo also confirmed two other sets of acknowledgment receipts as shown by Kapunan in a tabulation.

One set, all dated 25 February 2023, were disbursed in Olongapo, Samar, Masbate, Pangasinan, Compostela Valley, Davao City, Nueva Ecija, Batangas, Kalinga-Apayao, Southern Leyte, and Abra. Several signed receipts had no names.

Another set of receipts, all dated 9 August 2023, were also disbursed across the country by Fajarda.

Del Campo pointed out that the addresses on the receipts refer to where the money was paid, not where recipients live.

She said that under Joint Circular 2015-01 only the special disbursing officer is authorized to release the funds, and that this authority is not transferable.

She said the COA received no document showing that Fajarda authorized another person to disburse the funds. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno/MindaNews)