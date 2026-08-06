Antipolo’s Virgin Mary statue to visit Davao City

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 6 August 2026) — Just a week after the life-sized statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe visited the Archdiocese of Davao, another life-sized statue of the Virgin Mary, the Our Lady of Antipolo, is set for its pilgrimage visit here on August 7-10, and will have a fluvial parade from Sta. Ana Wharf to Peñaplata, Samal Island.

The Our Lady of Antipolo during its pilgrimage visit to Dumaguete City last July, photographed inside the Cathedral of Saint Catherine of Alexandria. Photo courtesy of The Antipolo Cathedral

The visit falls within the month-long celebration of the Kadayawan Festival season, which Rev. Fr. Marbendear Morallas, the archdiocese’s Episcopal Vicar for the Laity, described as “timely” for the festival’s “deeper religious” meaning as an offering and thanksgiving for blessings received.

“Hangyuon nako si Maria (I will pray to Mary) … na truly, she will bring peace here in Davao City,” the prelate said on Wednesday during the press conference of the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps at the Royal Mandaya Hotel, responding to the statement of one of the Kadayawan’s Indak-indak sa Kadalanan (street dancing) organizers who requested prayers for the success of the dance competition.

“[I]n this time that we are troubled…Nuestra Señora de La Paz y Buen Viaje, will come unto us, bringing about our prayer for peace and hopefully our voyage in a more developed community here in Davao City,” he said.

The Our Lady of Antipolo is also formally known as Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage.

Morallas said Davao City is among the eight port cities in the entire country chosen by the Diocese of Antipolo to host the statue’s pilgrimage as part of its 400th anniversary.

The decision to hold eight pilgrimages nationwide was in memory of the eight historic round-trip voyages of the statue, from the Archdiocese of Mexico all the way to Manila across the Pacific Ocean aboard galleons in the 1600s to the 1700s.

Fr. Marbendear Morallas during the press conference on Thursday (6 August 2026). MindaNews photo by RAZL EJ TEMAN

“We are happy for that, kay usually when we look back in history, giyera lang permi ang atong mahinumdoman. Here, we have given an image of a prosperous travel, galleon trade, between Mexico and that of the Philippines,” Morallas added.

Each of the chosen cities — Cebu, Dumaguete, Zamboanga, Cagayan de Oro, General Santos, Puerto Princesa, Batangas, and Davao City — has its own dedicated replica from Antipolo.

The statue of Mary, measuring 4 ft in width and 5 ft in height, is set to visit 10 churches in total: eight in Davao City and two in the Samal Island.

The statue will be transported from Sta. Ana Wharf in Davao City to Peñaplata Wharf in Samal Island through a fluvial procession.

The pilgrimage is part of the Our Lady’s nearing 400th anniversary celebration. Historically, the image arrived in the country in 1626, brought by Governor-General Juan Niño de Tabora to Manila. (Razl EJ Teman / MindaNews)