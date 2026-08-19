Angara: Online ‘groomer’ may have instigated violence

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 19 August 2026) — Education Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara said authorities are not ruling out that the minor tagged by police as the shooter in Tuesday’s Ateneo de Zamboanga University (AdZU) school attack may have been influenced by an online “groomer” who instigated the violence.

Speaking to reporters, Angara said while the motive for the deadly attack is still being determined by investigators, nihilistic violent groups have been known to befriend and chat with minors online.

Angara was referring to online networks, such as 764, which promote Nihilistic Violent Extremism (NVE), characterized by the encouragement, glorification, or engagement in acts of extreme violence without a coherent reason.

A stuffed toy and two lighted candles left at the entrance gate of Ateneo de Zamboanga University by a mother and her two daughters a day after the 18 August 2026 shooting incident. MindaNews photo by QUEENIE CASIMIRO

According to the Global Network on Extremism and Technology (GNET), a London-based academic research initiative that examines links between violent extremism and technology, these communities manipulate and coerce young people into committing extreme acts of violence against others, animals, or themselves.

GNET noted that the behaviors promoted by these online networks range from self-harm and animal cruelty to the production and distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), assault, murder, and incitement to hate crimes and terrorism.

NVE networks have been known to use social media, online gaming platforms, and even encrypted messaging apps in manipulating minors.

“We cannot rule out that the child may have had a groomer who may have instigated the violence,” Angara said.

Angara urged parents to pay particular attention to who their children are engaging with online.

“Kung hindi natin papayagan ‘yan sa parke o kaya sa sari-sari store na ‘yon ang kakausapin ng mga anak natin, ‘wag natin payagan na ‘yon ang kakausapin ng mga anak natin online (If we forbid our children from speaking with just anybody in parks or sari-sari stores, let us not allow them to engage with strangers online),” he said.

Angara made the comments after meeting with local officials to discuss measures to strengthen school safety protocols.

Angara also visited AdZU, where he met with university president Fr. Guillrey Anthony M. Andal, SJ and other school officials.

Beyond procuring metal detectors and increasing police visibility near schools, Angara emphasized that schools need to engage more with their students and genuinely get to know them.

“Hindi lang bakod, hindi lang CCTV, hindi lang metal detectors. Importante ho ‘yon. Pero importante din siguro ‘yung magre-reach out ‘yung ating mga komunidad, starting with sa amin, ‘yung school communities. Talagang makihalubilo talaga tayo sa ating mga estudyante. Kilalanin po natin talaga sila. Kumusta sila? Kumustahin talaga natin sila kasi ang silbi talaga ng eskwelahan ay ‘di lang magturo pero parang pangalawang tahanan din po ‘yon (Walls, CCTVs, and metal detectors are important. But more than those, we, including us, need to reach out to our students. Let us get to know them, let us engage with them, ask them if they are okay. Schools serve as not only centers of learning but also the students’ second home),” he said. (Frencie L. Carreon with a report from JB R. Deveza / MindaNews)