Agencies complete quake damage assessment in Region 12

Residents walk past a destroyed portion of the national highway in Glan, Sarangani on Tuesday (10 June 2026). Glan, being close to the epicenter, was severely damaged during Monday’s magnitude 7.8 quake, which isolated the town popular for its powdery white sand beaches. MindaNews photo

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 15 August 2026) — Various government agencies have finished a two-week assessment that is expected to provide consolidated data on the impact of the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that hit Sarangani in June as well as the resources and interventions needed for recovery.

The post-disaster needs assessment covers damage and losses caused by the earthquake and its cascading effects in Region 12 or Soccsksargen.

The assessment covered information on affected communities and different sectors, including housing, infrastructure, education, and livelihood.

The data from the field assessment done from July 22 to August 11 were consolidated during a writeshop from August 12-14 at the East Asia Royale Hotel here.

The report based on the assessment results will identify the recovery needs and priorities of affected areas and provide a basis for rehabilitation and recovery planning. (Justine Paul Paraz/MindaNews)