AdZU shooting fallout: Davao Catholic schools postpone annual sport, cultural events

Ateneo de Davao University Senior High School campus. MindaNews file photo by RAZL EJ TEMAN

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 21 August 2026) – The annual Davao Association of Catholic Schools (DACS) Sports and Cultural Meet has been postponed following the shooting Tuesday inside the Ateneo de Zamboanga University (AdZU) Junior High School campus.

In a statement published Thursday on the official Facebook page of Ateneo de Davao University Senior High School, the organization said the basic education sports and cultural events will be moved to October instead.

The statement was signed by Jimmie-Loe dela Vega, DACS executive director.

The events, including the opening ceremonies, were originally scheduled from August 24 to 29. These were now postponed to October 19 to 24.

“In recent days, there have been reports of threats directed at schools, including threats to teachers and school personnel. These have understandably heightened concerns among school communities,” the statement said.

“Experts have cautioned about the possible ‘copycat effect’ following high-profile incidents of campus violence,” it said without specifically mentioning the AdZU violence or details about the supposed threats to other schools.

DACS said it decided to move the events “with full awareness of the significant time, effort, and resources that participating schools have already invested in preparing for these events, as well as the enthusiasm and anticipation of the players, coaches, and performers.”

“The postponement will provide participating schools with additional time to train, prepare, and attend to the necessary requirements for the events.”



The organization said they were asking for “everyone’s patience, understanding, and cooperation.”

It asked each school to convey the information to respective coaches, players, performers, parents, and other stakeholders.

“Schools that have already reserved sports facilities for the original schedule are likewise requested to make the necessary arrangements for rebooking or rescheduling their facility

reservations. Tournament managers will be instructed to prepare and circulate the revised schedule of events,” it said.



The organization likewise encouraged schools “to review and strengthen their respective school safety and security protocols” for major events, especially ones that are inter-school. These include sports, cultural, and academic events.

“We continue to pray for the victims and survivors of violence in our country. May our prayers and collective efforts help heal those who have been affected and contribute to the transformation of our nation into a people who live together in peace, justice, and mutual respect,” the statement read.

The organization said the decision was made following concerns raised by parents and administrators over “recent accidents and incidents of campus violence involving students and learners.”

The DACS Sports and Cultural Meet is an annual inter-school competition featuring student-athletes and performers from Catholic educational institutions across the Davao Region.

The event typically involves over 1,000 participants across all levels from member institutions such as Ateneo de Davao University, San Pedro College, Philippine Women’s College of Davao, Holy Cross of Davao College, and St. Peter’s College of Toril.

The decision was made by the organization’s basic education committee, the statement read.

The committee comprises principals and administrators representing Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Davao. (Yas D. Ocampo/MindaNews)