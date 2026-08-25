ADZU community lights candles for “quiet and prayerful space to grieve together”

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 25 August 2026) – A candle-lighting ceremony was held Monday inside the Ateneo De Zamboanga University’s (ADZU) Salvador Campus where the High School is, to “give our community a quiet and prayerful space to grieve together,” Fr. Ernald Andal, University President, said.

“Many are still carrying the shock and sadness of what happened,” Andal said, referring to the morning of August 18, when a junior high school student went on a shooting rampage and killed a student before taking his own life.

“Sometimes, in moments such as this, there are no adequate words. We simply need to be present to one another and, as people of faith, to place before God what we still cannot fully understand or carry on our own,” he told MindaNews.

Students, faculty, and personnel join in the candle-lighting ceremony organized by El Consejo Atenista on Monday, August 24, 2026, as they accompany one another in the aftermath of the tragedy that befell them on August 18. Photo courtesy of the Ateneo de Zamboanga University Communications Office

Andal led the candle-lighting ceremony at the Bellarmine-Campion Quadrangle of the Salvador Campus. Organized by El Consejo Atenista, it was attended by faculty members and students from the college department and senior high school.

He said the candles placed near the gate became a simple sign of remembrance, solidarity, and hope, “not a denial of the darkness we are going through, but a prayer that the darkness will not have the final word.”

He said they continue to accompany students, families, and personnel who need support from the traumatic experience last week.

“Representatives of our Junior High School and Grade School parents and guardians will be meeting with us today in a town hall discussion so that we can listen to their concerns and respond as concretely as we can,” Andal told MindaNews early Tuesday morning.

Andal said the school is “also gradually resuming school activities while strengthening security measures across our campuses.”

He said they are awaiting the findings of the investigation.

Mikhail Burahim, a first year Nursing student, said, the candle-lighting activity was “truly a memorable event that showcased how the whole Ateneo community still stands together during difficult times.”



As one of the facilitators of the event, he said he did not expect many students to attend, given that many of them are still processing, grieving, and trying to heal from the incident. He said some students are still afraid of returning to school.

He said those who came were there “not simply to attend an event, but to stand together and commemorate the lives that have passed to the other shore.”

Sherniza Ahmad, an ADZU graduate of Communication Arts said she found the ceremony painful and comforting. “Painful because it happened only recently and comforting not only because there are lives to remember, but also because of the coming together and acknowledging that the tragedy has affected all of us in different ways,” she said.

“Healing will take time. I do not think we can rush it. But we can walk through this together with honesty, compassion, prayer, and the resolve to learn from what has happened and make our campuses safer,” said Andal. (Frencie L. Carreon / MindaNews)