5 of 10  Outstanding Filipinos for 2026 are from Mindanao 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 25 August 2026) – Five of Metrobank Foundation’s 10 Outstanding Filipino Teachers, Soldiers, and Police Officers for 2026 are from Mindanao.

The Metrobank Foundation’s Outstanding Filipinos award is dubbed the “most prestigious career-service award in the academe, military, and police sectors” and its awardees this year were selected for their “innovative contributions, exemplary leadership, and sustained commitment to the people and institutions they serve.”

“Beyond Excellence” is this year’s theme and the awards rites will be held on September 4 at the Grand Hyatt Manila in Taguig City.

Five of Metrobank Foundation’s 0 Outstanding Filipinos are from Mindanao (L to R): Outstanding Teachers Jefferson A. Hora of Iligan City, Sheila Marie M. Amigo of Siay, Zamboanga Sibugay, and Cecilia O. Bucayong of Maramag, Bukidon; and Outstanding Soldiers Staff Sergeant Joebelle O. Cerdinio in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay and Staff Sergeant John Daren P. Noche in Butuan City. Photos courtesy of Metrobank Foundation

The Outstanding Filipino Teachers are Sheila Marie M. Amigo, Master Teacher I of Siay National High School in Siay, Zamboanga Sibugay; Cecilia O. Bucayong, PhD, Professor VI and Director of the Office of Environmental and Safety Management at Central Mindanao University in Maramag, Bukidnon; Jefferson A. Hora, PhD, Professor VI and Dean of the College of Engineering at Mindanao State University– Iligan Institute of Technology in Iligan City, Lanao del Norte; and Emmanuel D. Guarde, PhD, Master Teacher III of Cornelio Lintawagin Memorial Elementary School in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro.

The Outstanding Filipino Soldiers are Staff Sergeant Joebelle O. Cerdinio (SC) PA, Signal Non-Commissioned Officer of the 102nd Infantry Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, Philippine Army in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay; Staff Sergeant John Daren P. Noche PAF, Non-Commissioned Officer-in-Charge for Safety of the Tactical Operations Group 10, Tactical Operations Wing Eastern Mindanao, Philippine Air Force in Butuan City, Agusan del Norte; and Lieutenant Colonel Rommel M. Geli PN(M), Commanding Officer of Marine Battalion Landing Team 9, 3rd Marine Brigade, Philippine Marine Corps in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

The Outstanding Filipino Police Officers are Police Master Sergeant Dwight Alexis B. Supsupin, Team Leader of the Technical Support Company, Regional Mobile Force Battalion 15, Police Regional Office CAR, Philippine National Police in La Trinidad, Benguet; Police Major Baby Rose P. Cajulao, Chief of the Community Affairs Section, Regional Community Affairs and Development Division, Police Regional Office 2, Philippine National Police in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan; and Police Lieutenant Colonel Robert R. Mansueto, Deputy Provincial Director for Administration of the Antique Police Provincial Office, Police Regional Office 6, Philippine National Police in San Jose de Buenavista, Antique.

Outstanding Teachers and Soldiers from Mindanao



Three of four Outstanding Teachers are from Mindanao: Amigo of Siay, Zamboanga Sibugay for “transforming science education through innovative, inclusive, and community-centered programs that inspire curiosity, empower fellow educators, and bring quality learning to every student;” Bucayong of Maramag, Bukidnon for “advancing STEM education through innovative physics teaching, groundbreaking instructional tools, and research that has empowered thousands of students and educators across Mindanao and beyond;” and Hora of Iligan City for “pioneering integrated circuit design research in Mindanao, mentoring the next generation of engineers, and helping position the region as a growing hub for semiconductor innovation.”

Two of three Outstanding Filipino Soldiers are from Mindanao: Cerdinio and Noche.



Cerdinio is being awarded for his “innovative contributions to military and public safety communications across Western Mindanao,” from co-developing the GESCON command-and-control platform to helping establish a unified radio network serving 16 municipalities, thereby strengthening emergency response, public safety, and coordination among responders;” and Noche, described as a “soldier-innovator” who “taught himself computer programming to develop digital systems that improved personnel accountability, armory management, and mission risk assessment, cutting assessment time from hours to seconds and contributing to safer operations.”



Noche during the pandemic also “helped establish his unit’s COVID-19 testing capability, safeguarding hundreds of military personnel, their families, and civilians.”

Each awardee will receive one million pesos, net of tax, and the coveted “Flame” trophy from the Metrobank Foundation. They will also receive the Medallion of Excellence, to be conferred by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. in Malacañan Palace.

The Foundation has recognized a total of 735 Outstanding Filipinos—392 teachers, 178 soldiers, and 165 police officers – since its establishment in 1985 by the late Metrobank Group chair Dr. George S.K. Ty.

Metrobank Foundation’s press release quoted MBFI President Philip Francisco U. Dy as saying that “Outstanding Filipinos are more than exemplary teachers, soldiers, and police officers. They are role models who inspire others to serve with integrity, excellence, and purpose. As we honor their achievements, we also celebrate the values they represent and the impact they will continue to have on future generations of Filipinos.”

Nominees nationwide had to go through a multi-stage assessment by six panels of the Board of Assessors and a final selection interview by the Final Board of Judges, chaired by Senator Ping Lacson and co-chaired by Supreme Court Associate Justice Jhosep Lopez, and members – Mayor Nancy Binay of Makati City; Manolito Tayag, chair of the Philippine Business for Social Progress; and Pinky Webb of Bilyonaryo News Channel.(MindaNews)