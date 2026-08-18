18th ADZU University Book Fair runs until August 28

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 25 August 2026) – Find time to visit the University Book Fair here that opened Monday and will end on Friday.

“We are grateful for the participation of representatives from schools and educational institutions in Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur, and Jolo, Sulu, as well as librarians and library professionals from across the region,” Lynnie Calingacion, Library Director, told MindaNews.

This year’s theme is “Read. Reflect. Reconcile. Flourish. Advancing Human Flourishing through Books.”

The venue of the fair is the Fr. Jose T. Bacatan Library in the Salvador Campus.

Book lovers visit the 18th University Book Fair of Ateneo de Zamboanga University Fr. Jose T. Bacatan Library. The book fair opened on Monday, August 24, 2026 and will end on Friday, August 28. MindaNews photo by FRENCIE L. CARREON

Calingacion said the 18th University Book Fair of the Ateneo de Zamboanga University (ADZU) was organized to provide students, faculty, researchers, and the wider academic community access to current academic, professional, and scholarly resources.

It also provides faculty members an opportunity to identify and recommend materials that support teaching, research, and the curricular needs of their respective programs, she said.

According to Calingacion, this year’s participating exhibitors and suppliers include Belview, Superpages, MegaText, LINAR, Great Books, C&E Publishing, New Century Books, CD Books, F&J De Jesus, and Rex Book Store,” she added.

Diverse titles are on display — from scholarly works and historical studies to novels, children’s literature, and contemporary essays.

Ateneo de Zamboanga University Library Director Lynnie Calingacion, MindaNews correspondent Frencie Carreon, and the book fair’s guest speaker, Ivie Vecina-Kanindot of the University President’s Office. Photo by DEOCARLO FRANCO CARREON

Guest speaker Ivie Vecina-Kanindot of the University President’s Office told MindaNews the book fair was “a meaningful experience for me, especially because this year’s theme gave me a chance to look back at my own relationship with books and how that has changed over the years. I also appreciated the audience. They were attentive and responsive, especially during the personal parts of the talk, and that made the sharing easier for me.”

Josefina Bello-Malindog, librarian of Pilar College, noted that the book fair showcases different titles of books in various disciplines “which can be used by academicians, library clients and other stakeholders.”

Agness Lim of the American Corner said she appreciates the variety of books and resources available, “and the opportunity to discover new materials that could support our academic community.”



“It was also a great platform to connect with booksellers, faculty and staff, and other library professionals,” she said. (Frencie Carreon / MindaNews)