13 Mindanawon trail runners dominate individual and team podiums at SEATRC to make PH team overall champion

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/10 August 2026)– Thirteen Mindanawons were among the Philippine delegates who dominated the individual and team podiums at the Southeast Asian Trail Running Cup (SEATRC) held last 24-26 July 2026 in Cianjur, Indonesia, culminating in a decisive overall champion title for the PH team with a historic haul of 11 golds, 6 silvers, and 7 bronzes to best eight other countries.

In the Long Trail category, a 75-km, 5,500 meters above sea level (m ASL) elevation gain race that served as the pinnacle of the ultra-endurance test of the cup, the PH team swept both men and women divisions. Outstanding performances were delivered by Gold medalists John Ray Onifa (Antique) and Elizabeth Dangadang (Mountain Province), Silver medalists Arnie Macañeras (Digos) and Mary Anne Abellana (Cebu), and Bronze medalists Joebert Elmaguin (Iloilo) and Ruby Joy Oloy (Magpet, South Cotabato).

Both men and women teams nabbed the Team Golds for the category, recording the combined shortest running times across all participants.

Long Trail men sweep by John Ray Onifa, Arnie Macañeras, and Joebert Elmaguin. Photo courtesy of PhilTRA

In the Short Trail category, a 42-km route with a 4000 m ASL elevation gain, Romnick Tongkaling (Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur) dominated the race and earned himself a Gold, while Larry Apolinario (Antique) scored a Bronze in the men’s division. Marlou Agbona (Dumingag, Zamboanga del Sur) fell just short of the podium with a fourth-ranked performance, but combined with Tongkaling and Apolinario’s finish times, all three won the Team Gold.

Meanwhile, Joy Beltran (Tupi, South Cotabato), Kana Antonio (Baguio), and Alyssa Sumacyab (La Trinidad, Benguet) individually scored fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively, earning the Team Gold for the Philippines in the women’s division.

For the Vertical Uphill category, a 7-km, all-ascent test that required runners to climb 1,117 meters up the slopes of Gunung Gede Pangrango, Christone Dinawanao (Davao City) got the Silver medal for the men’s team. Ken Oliver Libo-on (Antique) and Rayven Jay Eta (Don Carlos, Bukidnon) came in 4th and 8th, respectively, culminating in a Team Gold-worthy running time.

The women’s team achieved a similar feat, earning a Team Gold through the performances of all-Mindanawon runners Cessa Monterde (Maramag, Bukidnon), Charlotte Muyco (Tupi, South Cotabato), and Juliana Banua (Bansalan, Davao del Sur).

Lastly, in the Mountain Classic, a 10-km race that tested runners’ agility to traverse steep downhills and break into subsequent sprints, the Philippine team left lasting marks in all four divisions: senior men, senior women, junior men, and junior women.

Jhaymore Pugoy (Maramag, Bukidnon) nabbed the individual Bronze for the Senior men, followed by Eta and Dinawanao, who both competed again, at fourth and seventh places, earning a Team Silver for all three Mindanawon runners.

In the Junior Men division, Libo-on scored an individual Silver to add to his first medal, while John Rey Daya (Bansalan, Davao del Sur) won the individual Bronze. Tongkaling competed again in this category and earned the fourth place, which gave the Philippines the Gold for the team category.

Meanwhile, in the Senior Women, Muyco earned another medal and nabbed the individual Bronze. And for the Junior Women division, both Monterde and Banua added to their medal tallies with the individual Silver and Bronze, respectively. Evan Dian Sitoy (Impasugong, Bukidnon) came in fifth, unlocking the Team Gold for these all-Mindanawon runners.

With these individual and team podiums, the Philippine team amassed 586 points, defended the title, and was declared the 2026 overall champion of the cup, a runaway victory over second-placer Indonesia with 506 points, and third-placer Singapore with 395 points.

Mindanawon magic

In a Zoom interview with MindaNews, Christine Ferrera, president of the Philippine Trail Running Association (PhilTRA), the non-profit organization that formed, trained, and sent the official national delegation to the SEATRC, attributed the success of the Mindanawon runners to two factors.

“I would say, definitely, we’re seeing that the athletes from Mindanao are really strong, given that the natural terrain, the mountains, are very accessible. And majority of our athletes are really based in the mountains; like the gold medalist for Short Trail, Romnick Tongkaling, he is residing right at the mountain trails of Mt. Loay. And Arnie Macañeras, our silver medalist for the Long Trail, is a mountain guide for Mt. Apo,” Ferrer said.

Among the youth team, athletes like Daya, Monterde, and Banua also have good access to the trails, she continued. And even for those who live in the cities, accessibility is also not an issue.

In separate Zoom interviews with MindaNews, Dinawanao, Pugoy, and Muyco affirmed the advantage that easy access to trails has granted for the runners.

Talking about his SEATRC experience, Dinawanao said, “Naanad ko sa klima, sa kabugnaw, ug sa altitude. Didto ko nakalamang sa… akong mga ka-race kay nakuha nako ang tempo sa akong lawas (I acclimatized to the weather, the cold, and the altitude. That’s what gave me the advantage over the other runners, because I found my body’s tempo).”

He specifically referenced Mt. Apo as a core component in his training. “Si Mt. Apo ang naghatag sa ako ug kusog… naanad ko sa katas-on, sa kalisod sa ginhawa, sa kalabad sa ulo, sa kanipis sa hangin (Mt. Apo was my training ground for strength, it was where I got used to the height, the breathing difficulties, the headaches, and the thinness of the air),” Dinawanao added.

Pugoy also explained that the PH team trained on the trails of the country’s highest peak for around two months, with a training house in Kapatagan. “Training mi every day… magdagan mi ug mga 20km… Mainit o maulan man, dagan gyud na (We trained every day, running for 20km. Rain or shine, we always ran),” he said.

Both Dinawanao and Pugoy have served as a guide for guests hiking the mountains of Mindanao.

Muyco, who lives a few kilometers away from mountain trails and elected to do home-based training in preparation for the cup to work around her schedule at school, likewise connected proximity to running power.

“Advantage na guid na may balay sa lapit sa bukid… dapat mas competitive guid… sa amon, maglakat ka nalang or daganan mo lang 2-3 km, may ara na sang bukid (It’s a big advantage to live near the mountains, so we need to be more competitive. In our area, you just need to walk or run for 2-3 kilometers and you’ll already be at the mountains),” she said.

Macañeras, the captain of the Philippine team, told MindaNews in a statement on Messenger that he’s proud of the recognition that Mindanawon athletes are getting in trail running. “Usa ka dakong garbo kay tungod na-ila kita nga basta taga Mindanao, maayo kaayo ani nga dula, mga kusgan ang mga atleta (It’s a big source of pride to get that recognition that people from Mindanao are good at trail running and are strong athletes),” he said.

Additionally, Ferrer said that the other factor that has contributed to the rise of Mindanawon athletes in trail running is the increasing popularity of the sport. “Almost always every weekend, there are trail running events, (which help) athletes… (train) for those aiming to… make a career out of (it),” she said.

A recent example is the DC Trail Ultra, which drew over 3,000 runners, and which Ferrer said is a championship qualifier, which vets and screens athletes for the PhilTRA team. “Opportunities are always open for athletes who have potential,” she added.

The stories behind the medals

The PH team mounted a masterclass in pulling off multi-medal dominance, with many athletes nabbing more than one individual or team win, including Tongkaling, Dinawanao, Libo-on, Pugoy, Eta, Monterde, Muyco, and Banua.

Outside of the official scoreboards, Ferrer also stressed that there are nuances that needed to be celebrated to truly validate the athletes.

She said the Long Trail category for women, for instance, has long featured the uncontested reign of Dangadang, the fastest woman in the region. But seeing Abellana and Oloy, who recently joined the team, finish behind her without an overwhelming disparity in their finish times was a pleasant surprise that exceeded PhilTRA’s expectations.

Oloy, in a Zoom interview with MindaNews, credited her win to discipline and consistency. “It really wasn’t easy; there were a lot of struggles, especially along our route because we were so high up the mountains, and the trails were so technical,” she said in Bisaya.

During their training in Kapatagan, she was rehabilitating from an injury, but she said she persisted during the competition because she knew how big of an opportunity it was to represent the country. “Ginaisip lang nako na ‘naa nako diri, kailangan nako ni ma-finish…’ motivation nako akong team, akong training… mga nagsuporta sa amoa (I was thinking at the time, ‘I’m already here, I need to finish this…’ my motivations were my team, my training, and the people who supported us,)” she added.

Running through pain was also a theme for Pugoy and Dinawanao.

Pugoy, in particular, did not expect that he would be able to compete again, after a series of injuries and health issues that, at one point, left him bedridden for five months. Step by painful step, he rehabbed, rebuilt his strength, and returned to trail running as an official member of the Philippine team.

At the SEATRC, he competed in two events, the first of which was the Short Trail. “First 10km pa lang, nagsakit na akong plantar (My plantar was already hurting during the first 10km),” he said. He just pushed himself to continue, noting that at the 27-km mark, he was lagging behind nine other runners, but he ran and ran and found that, at the finish line, he was able to break into the top seven.

The next morning, he competed again in the Mountain Classic category. “Gi-agwanta ra gud nako to ang sakit. Dagan na naghilak na kay gusto lang mu-podium… Na-grasyahan sa Ginoo, na kaluy-an gihapon na maski naay ginabati na sakit, kasulod gihapon ug top three (I just bore the pain. I cried while running because I really wanted a podium finish. God has given me Grace and mercy because, even through the pain, I got into the top three),” he said.

Dinawanao also competed in two events. In the first, he scored a podium win, but expressed that it did not come without sacrifice. In his second event, he failed to get into the top three because he was nursing a side stitch from the first event, but gave it all his best.

“Sakit na gyud siya, kaysa naman akong pugson akong lawas… (gidawat) nako na didto nalang taman pero gihatag nako ang tanan effort (It was really hurting me and instead of forcing my body through it, I just decided to accept the situation, but still gave it all my best),” he said.

“Wala na nako gibutang sa akong hunahuna na kapoy… bahalag kapoy basta akoang dala ang bandera ng Pilipinas (I did not focus on the exhaustion. It was exhausting but I told myself I was representing the country),” he added.

Muyco is another athlete who participated in two categories. Like Pugoy, she did not get an individual win in her first event, and like Dinawanao, she also became objective about the situation.

“Frustrated man ko sa part na gibudlayan guid ko sa Vertical, ginhimo ko to na lesson learned… Ang second event ko, nag-create ko sang assessment sang sarili ko para ma-improve akon na gameplay sa next event ko (While I was frustrated with my struggles in the Vertical race, I took it as a lesson learned. I created a self-assessment to improve my gameplay for my next event),” she said.

For athletes who did not medal, PhilTRA took special care in giving them due recognition during the meet-and-greet that the association held for the arrival of the team back in the Philippines.

“Every athlete who commits to be part of the team, the delegation… (has) sacrificed, (has) trained for the competition. But unfortunately, there (is) always just one gold medal, one silver, and one bronze for each competition. So it doesn’t make any athlete (any) less,” Ferrer said.

Sustaining the run

Bringing a national team to an international competition took significant support; in PhilTRA’s case, it was mainly privately-funded.

As the umbrella organization for trail running in the country, PhilTRA is an affiliate member of the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association, and governed and supported by the Philippine Sports Commission. According to Ferrer, the PSC has been very supportive, but she hopes that the association will get recognized and fully supported.

“The gap is the sustainability of the current funding that we have since it is privately-funded… It’s very crucial that we get a sustainable source of funding,” she said.

Mindanawon silver medalist Cessa Monterde. Photo courtesy of PhilTRA



The athletes echoed the need for more support, especially from local government units.

“Halos mga trail runners sa Mindanao, solo athletes unya makadula lang kung naay panghatag na free slots… Sayang kaayo ang opportunities. Daghan kaayo’g kusog pero dili mapakita kay lack of support (Many of the trail runners in Mindanao are solo athletes who can only compete when they get free slots. It’s a waste of opportunities. There are so many good athletes who can’t show their chops because of the lack of support),” Pugoy said.

“Luoy kaayo ang uban… kay walay mga sapatos… naggikan pud ko dira… lahi ra jud ang naay tarong na gamit (Other runners really have it bad because they don’t have shoes. I’ve been there, too. It’s really different when you have the right gear),” Dinawanao added.

Aside from material support, Macañeras, Oloy, and Muyco reminded that runners must be able to commit to discipline. According to Muyco, even if everything is provided, without discipline, talent will be wasted.

“Despite naga-training ka man pero wala man disiplina sa nutrition… sa pag-hydrate, maging useless lang na siya tanan (Even if you’re training but you don’t have discipline in nutrition, in hydration, it will all be useless),” she said.

More than the trails

Beyond the pride and honor they have brought to the country through their victories at the SEATRC, the athletes consider trail running as an important extension of their identities and dreams.

Dinawanao and Pugoy both saw a version of themselves they previously did not know because of trail running. And they hope to continue to grow and get to know themselves deeper, while achieving their personal goals.

Muyco, who is in her final year of university studying BS Education and majoring in English, uses the winnings she gets from competitions for her studies.

Individual winners at the SEATRC received cash prizes from the organizers, and individual and team winners from the Philippines also received cash incentives from PhilTRA.

She wants to compete with the best “para mas ma-challenge ko pa akon sarili kung asta guid diin ang limit ni Charlotte (so I can challenge myself further and find out where Charlotte’s limits lie,” she said.

And Ferrer said that trail running can encourage a love for nature. “The Philippines is (filled) with mountain trails that we must protect, and these (mountains) protect us… (Trail running) creates a natural love for these (mountains),” she said.

The Philippine team will now prepare to take on the Asia-Pacific Trail Running Championships in China scheduled from 24-28 November 2026. (Kat Petines-Rabino / MindaNews)