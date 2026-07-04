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Tribal conflict erupts after “Juliet” elopes with “Romeo”

By  Froilan Gallardo

|  July 4, 2026 - 3:03 pm

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews/4 July 2026)— Army troops were deployed to protect students across four hinterland schools amid a brewing tribal war in San Fernando, Bukidnon.

Barangay officials ordered the suspension of classes after armed individuals from neighboring town of Talaingod, Davao del Norte declared a pangayaw (also known as magahat), a traditional tribal retaliatory conflict.

Jofrey Catanus of the San Fernando Emergency Operations Center said four public schools in Barangay Dao were affected: Dao Integrated School, Kirangel, Kirangel Tunghaanan Te Katalonan, and the Kawayan Class Extension.

Catanus said the conflict erupted after the wife of a tribal member eloped with a man from a rival family.

“Our officials are taking the declaration of a pangayaw seriously and have implemented measures to protect our residents, especially the school children,” Catanus said.

Dao Barangay Captain Jezel Bacleran told reporters he ordered the suspension of classes last Wednesday to allow authorities and indigenous leaders to assess the security situation. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

28talaingod web
A portion of the San Fernando (Bukidnon) – Talaingod (Davao del Norte) road in Barangay Kalagangan in San Fernando, Bukidnon in this photo taken 27 April 2026. MindaNews photo by H. MARCOS C. MORDENO

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