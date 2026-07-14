Technician of Catholic-owned radio station in Cotabato City gunned down

SULTAN KUDARAT, Maguindanao del Norte (MindaNews / 14 July 2026) — A long-time radio technician for the Catholic-owned Notre Dame Broadcasting Corporation (NDBC) was shot to death while on his way to his shift Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Dennis Pido. Photo from his Facebook account

Dennis Daborbor Pido, 56, a resident of Sinsuat Avenue in Cotabato City, had served NDBC for over 30 years, playing a crucial, behind-the-scenes role in keeping the station on air.

Capt. Steffi Salanguit, spokesperson of Police Regional Office – BARMM, said in a report that the incident occurred between 3:40 and 3:50 p.m. along the Cotabato – Davao National Highway in Brgy. Limbo (also identified in reports as Brgy. Pinaring) in the municipality of Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Pido was traveling alone on his Honda CRF 300 motorcycle (Plate No. 880MTI) to report for duty at DXMS Radyo Bida when he was tailed by suspects on another motorcycle, Salanguit said. The assailants then opened fire, striking Pido with three gunshot wounds. Following the attack, the suspects fled toward Cotabato City.

Responding officers from the Sultan Kudarat Municipal Police Station rushed Pido to the Cotabato Sanitarium and General Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries, the police report said. Crime scene investigators recovered four fired cartridge cases and one deformed bullet at the site.

“Dennis was more than a technician; he was a trusted colleague, a dependable teammate, and a cherished member of the NDBC family,” said Drema Quitayen-Bravo, station manager of DXMS-NDBC and president of Kampilan Press Corps.

“For more than 30 years, he faithfully served NDBC Cotabato with professionalism and quiet commitment. His loss leaves an irreplaceable void,” she added.

Police investigators at the spot where Dennis Pido was shot. Photo courtesy of Kutangbato News

The station manager highlighted the tragedy of a hardworking media worker losing his life simply while commuting to work, noting that the attack has robbed a family of a husband, father, son, and brother.

The NDBC family has issued a strong condemnation of what they described as a “brutal and cowardly attack.”

“We demand justice for Dennis Pido,” the statement continued. “We call on the police and all concerned authorities to conduct a swift, thorough, and impartial investigation, identify every person responsible, and ensure that they are held fully accountable under the law,” the statement stressed.

The Sultan Kudarat Municipal Police Station has launched a hot pursuit operation to identify and apprehend the suspects. As of Tuesday evening, the motive behind the killing remains under investigation. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)