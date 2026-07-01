TAUSUG IN DOHA | Pahaitun in Pikilan, Bukun Sadja Pangatayan

When a house is on fire,

the first victory is survival.

When an airplane loses air,

the first mask belongs to the one

who will breathe life into another.

Sacrifice is noble,

but a breathless soul

cannot save another.

In the language of survival,

when emotions take over,

wisdom must lead.

A calm mind—

sound strategy

protect the people we love.

To save oneself first

is not the absence of compassion—

it is compassion preparing itself to endure.

Pahaitun in pikilan,

bukun sadja pangatayan.

Sharpen the mind,

not just the heart.

(Mindanawon Abroad is MindaNews’ effort to link up with Mindanawons overseas who would like to share their experiences in their adopted countries. Gamson Jr Mawallil Quijano of Sulu is a registered Radiologic Technologist who works in Doha, Qatar.)