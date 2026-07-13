Tanuman Bridge in Jose Abad Santos now open 

DAVAO OCCIDENTAL (MindaNews / 13 July 2026) — The Tanuman Bridge in Barangay Tanuman, Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental was opened to all types of vehicles effective 6:30 p.m. on Sunday after clearing operations, two days after a deadly flash flood in the village swept 10 residents to the sea.



The bodies of three of the victims have been recovered as of Sunday, six are still missing and one survived.

The Department of Public Works and Highways deployed a bulldozer to clear the debris on the bridge while personnel from municipal disaster response teams from as far as Don Marcelino and nearby Jose Abad Santos was in charge of rescue and retrieval.

Tanuman bridge drone photo. MIndaNews photo by YAS D. OCAMPO

The teams were augmented, too, by personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection, Provincial disaster teams, as well as teams from the 73rd Infantry Brigade of the Philippine Army.

When MindaNews arrived at the Tanuman Bridge Monday noon, motorists, including four-wheeled vehicles could already pass through the bridge, even as the bulldozer continued clearing debris.

Only motorcycles and pedestrians could cross the bridge as of Saturday, but it was opened to larger vehicles the next day.



The flood was caused by heavy rains from the southwest monsoon, enhanced by typhoon Inday.

Rescuers found the bodies of Baby Jane Abon Cabca, 46; Ruby Jane Abon Cabca, 9; and Leonard Jeo Pallano Benamira, 2.

Ruby Jane was found shortly before 2 p.m. on Saturday, while Baby Jane and Leonard were found Sunday afternoon.

Responders said Baby Jane is the mother of Ruby Jane and grandmother of Leonard.

Danny Pallano Diantan, 55, survived.

Motorcycle passengers await the end of a temporary stop, as a construction team clears a bridge in Barangay Tanuman in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental. The bridge was opened to all types of vehicles at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, after it was cleared of debris. MindaNews photo by YAS D. OCAMPO

Jason Suico, Jose Abad Santos MDRRMO operations and warning section chief, told MindaNews on July 12 that operations continue to find the rest of the six missing.

The rest of the victims are still missing, as of Monday afternoon: Cyrich Sangkala Abon, 4; Amelia Pallano Diantan, 75; Victor Pallano Diantan, 78; Rossana Galas Masaglang, 50; Jemboy Pacay Taluno, 45 and Roniel Abon Taluno, 13. (Yas D. Ocampo / MindaNews)