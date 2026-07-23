Tanuman bridge in Jose Abad Santos clogged with soil

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 23 July 2026) — Soil has clogged to the ground level of the bridge in Barangay Tanuman Big, Jose Abad Santos in Davao Occidental since Wednesday, the town mayor said.

Tanuman Bridge as of Wednesday (22 July 2026). Photo courtesy of JAS Mayor Jason John Joyce.

Speaking through Messenger, Mayor Jason John Joyce told MindaNews that unless the soil is removed from around the bridge, the water will continue to flow over the shoulder.

“Nakadaan pa ako sa Tanuman kahapon before bumaha na naman. Pero umabot na talaga ang lupa sa bridge,” he said Thursday.

He said that heavy flow from the Tanuman River continues to threaten motorists, showing MindaNews a video taken Wednesday.

“Sa shoulder na ng bridge dumadaan ang water,” Joyce said. “Mabuti nakadaan pa ako.”

On July 10, heavy rain and strong flash floods swept away four homes and killed at least four individuals, left five missing, and one injured.

One body part had been found but the data from both the provincial and municipality levels vary.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) had officially listed a body part from a female individual as a sixth casualty.

But recent official counts only count four dead, one injured, and six missing, with one missing individual added after a flash flood swept another individual July 15.

The last house, which belonged to one of the families living along the shoulder of the river, has also been swept away, the video showed.

The house sat precariously on dangerous ground during the visit of MindaNews last July 13.

In the video taken Wednesday shown by the mayor to MindaNews, the house was no longer there.

Meanwhile, Steffi Louise Pañares, a staff of the MDRRMO, told MindaNews over Messenger that the municipality has submitted to the Mines and Geosciences Bureau-XI the proposed relocation sites in Barangays Nuing and Butulan for assessment.

She said that the municipality was just awaiting the MGB hazard assessment certification.

Earlier this week, the municipal council approved a ₱12.4-million adjustment to its disaster funds, with ₱8.7 million allotted for the relocation of evacuees.

The municipality has been shaken by almost daily earthquakes since June 8 and intermittent rain showers since July 10.

In an advisory dated July 23, the earthquake has left JAS with 40 injured, 12 missing, and eight dead.

The quake affected 22,576 families, with 3,488 households in evacuation centers. It also damaged 6,700 houses, 39 schools, 405 classrooms, 16 barangay halls, eight barangay gyms, 13 health facilities, and 75 churches, according to the MDRRMO.

The floods, meanwhile, affected 2,489 families. It left 489 houses totally damaged and 147 partially damaged.

There are 869 families currently in evacuation centers. (Yas D. Ocampo / MindaNews)