Series of attacks against security forces not meant to disrupt PBBM’s visit, says military

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews/21 July 2026)— The Joint Task Force-Central of the 6th Infantry Division said the series of attacks targeting security forces were not meant to disrupt the visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to this city, originally scheduled on Monday, 20 July, at the Bangsamoro regional government center, but were done in retaliation by a terror group following the deaths of their leaders.

Major General Jose Vladimir Cagara, commander of the 6th Infantry Division ‘Kampilan,’ emphasized that official intelligence received no information indicating that any security threats were linked to the cancellation of the President’s scheduled visit.

“The series of attacks were directed at our troops,” Maj. Gen. Cagara said in a phone interview, confirming that the incidents stem from retaliatory efforts by local extremist factions.

Cagara said that the three attacks—involving grenades and the strafing of military barracks— in Maguindanao Del Sur and Maguindanao Del Norte were directly aimed at government troops. According to Cagara, the attacks were made by the remaining splinter cells of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF-Bungos faction) and the Dawlah Islamiya (DI-Hassan group).

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. views surrendered firearms at the 6th Infantry Division headquarters in Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte in this photo taken on 11 April 2025. MindaNews file photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA

Over the past six months, Cagara said the Joint Task Force Central conducted continuous tactical operations that neutralized key leaders and high-ranking commanders.

Among those neutralized was Esmael Abubakar, known as Kumander Bungos of the BIFF, alongside top DI-Hassan group commanders Mohammad Usman Solaiman and Emarudin Kulaw Kasan or ‘Alpha King’.

Military reports confirmed that Alpha King was slain in March 2026. Maj. Gen. Cagara noted that despite active attempts to execute retaliation plans, the groups have failed to recruit new members and remain on the run.

“They do not represent a resurgence of terrorist capabilities either,” Cagara said.

“Perpetrators are their current members who are still subject to neutralization. They are active right now because this is the time that they are executing their plan to retaliate,” he said.

Asked if they pose a threat or could execute sabotage on the scheduled 14 September 2026 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections, Cagara said the groups “do not pose a big threat but are considered spoilers that will most likely be used to sow fear by those seeking to discredit the credibility of the upcoming Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE).”

With these developments, both the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) have synchronized security measures.

Captain Steffi Salanguit, spokesperson for the Police Regional Office–Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR), said police units have been placed on alert status following intelligence advisories.

“The AFP has issued an alert memo regarding these recent incidents,” Salanguit said.

“Information indicates that these attacks are part of the retaliation scheme orchestrated by the remaining henchmen of Commander Bungos,” Salanguit said.

Regional law enforcement and military units are currently conducting joint pursuit and intelligence operations to track down the perpetrators, secure major thoroughfares, and ensure regional stability ahead of upcoming polls.

Cagara reassured the public that government forces are committed to maintaining the upper hand.

“We will make sure that we are one step ahead of them and diminish their capability to conduct atrocities,” he said.

The event area of President Marcos’ rescheduled visit in Bangsamoro Region, originally set in Bangsamoro Government Compound in Cotabato City, has been transferred to 6th ID headquarters at Camp General Gonzalo H. Siongco, Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Wednesday, 22 July 2026. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera/MindaNews)