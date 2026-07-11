San Fernando-Talaingod road remains closed as DPWH suspends clearing operations

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY(MindaNews/11 July 2026)— Heavy monsoon rains forced engineers and personnel from the Department of Public Works and Highways Region 10 (DPWH-10) to suspend clearing operations along the San Fernando–Talaingod Highway on Friday, 10 July.

DPWH-10 Public Affairs Officer-in-Charge Jaymaica Maraguinot said another landslide forced engineers and personnel to suspend operations due to safety fears, as they were clearing an estimated 80,000 cubic meters of mud and debris that buried two-thirds of the highway expansion.

A section of the Kapalong–Talaingod–Valencia (KTV) Road in Sitio Balacayo, Barangay Kalagangan, San Fernando, Bukidnon. Photo courtesy of DPWH-10 Regional Public Affairs and Information Office

“They had to stop clearing operations due to the hazards of falling trees and mud when the landslide occurred around 8 a.m. on Friday,” Maraguinot told MindaNews over the phone.

Maraguinot said DPWH personnel will resume clearing operations once the weather improves. In the meantime, she advised motorists to take the Bukidnon–Davao Road (Buda) in Quezon, Bukidnon, as an alternative route.

On Wednesday, heavy rains brought by the enhanced southwest monsoon triggered a massive landslide that buried a four-lane highway expansion in Sitio Balacayo, Barangay Kalagangan, San Fernando, Bukidnon.

The highway expansion project is designed to improve vehicular traffic between San Fernando, Bukidnon and Talaingod, Davao del Norte. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)