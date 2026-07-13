Road access restored in Glan’s landslide-hit areas

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (13 July 2026) — Motorists can now pass through one lane in landslide-hit areas of Barangay Kapatan and Sitio Nacolyael in Barangay Small Margus in Glan, Sarangani, following hours of emergency clearing operations.

In an advisory issued at 5:41 p.m. on Sunday, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Soccsksargen announced on its social media page that motorists can now pass through one lane after the Sarangani District Engineering Office completed around three hours of clearing and restoration activities to remove landslide debris and other obstructions from the national road.

The landslides and flash floods were triggered by continuous heavy rainfall enhanced by Typhoon Inday, disrupting road access in parts of the municipality.

The DPWH-Soccsksargen said the immediate restoration of road access forms part of the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ensure that roads remain passable for the faster delivery of relief assistance and the conduct of rescue operations in areas affected by the calamity.

Screenshot from video of DPWH-Soccsksargen on Sunday, 12 July 2026

Motorists are advised to remain cautious while traveling through the affected areas as clearing operations and monitoring continue.

Meanwhile, initial flood assessment in Barangay Glan-Padidu showed at least 476 households were estimated to have been affected by flooding, according to partial data released by Ruby Ann Terol, President of the SK Federation of Glan, posted on her social media page at 8:44 p.m. on Saturday.

The estimates cover 88 households in Purok Islam, 25 households in Purok Sta. Cruz, 100 in Purok San Roque, 20 in Purok San Miguel, 80 in Purok Sta. Rita, 113 in Purok Paglaum (Dream Village), and 50 in Purok Mauswagon.

Terol said the figures remain partial and estimated, as validation and damage assessment still ongoing. The number of affected households may change as local authorities complete their verification. (Justine Paul Paraz / MindaNews)