Quick reporting can stop further bullying – police

GSIS Heights Elementary School in Matina, Davao City. MindaNews file photo

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / July 24) — Students should immediately report to their teachers, school authorities, and parents if they encounter or witness misbehavior like bullying in the campus, an official of the Police Regional Office XI (PRO Davao) said.

Speaking during the Davao Peace and Security Press Conference at the Royal Mandaya Hotel on Thursday, PRO Davao spokesperson Maj. Catherine Dela Rey said that reporting to appropriate school authorities is “the most basic” way to prevent further student misbehavior.

“If a fight happened in the school, tell it to the teacher or the parents immediately… be with your friends on your way home,” she said in the vernacular, adding that such information would help prevent trouble especially if the student concerned knows that he or she has been reported.

The reminder followed the death of an 8-year-old grade 3 girl died on Wednesday after being allegedly bullied by her classmate last July 17.

Maj. Marc Hedssel Culaste, Sta. Ana Police Station Commander, said during the press conference that alias “Jai” died of brain failure and traumatic brain injury as per the physician’s referral letter from the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC).

Prior to being brought to SPMC, “Jai” complained of head and abdominal aches, for which she was brought to a local “manghihilot” (traditional healer) and to another one in Nabunturan, Davao de Oro.

Culaste said an investigation is ongoing, and they were waiting for the ultrasound results concerning the abdominal aches.

He said the family has “respectfully declined” an autopsy on the remains of “Jai” to “preserve the sanctity of the body of the child.”

“It is alarming. Before, bullying was just verbal. But now, it is also physical. But they’re similar and have psychological results,” Dela Rey said in the vernacular.

“To the parents, remind your children that on the first attempt of bullying, even if it’s verbal, encourage them not to be afraid to tell it to their teachers… to their guidance counselors… so hopefully it won’t lead to physical [bullying]” she said.

Dela Rey said the police continue to patrol schools as part of their visibility. She noted that they cannot be ”on post” and will only stay outside of the school premises, but will be ready to assist the children should they reach out to them.

“If you feel shy (to tell your teachers or parents), dial 911. Most of the children now have phones to dial 911 and the police will immediately assist them,” she added.

Eduardo Pacana, president of the Archdiocesan Council of the Lay Apostolate, a Catholic group based in this city, shared that parents have to be open to their children on the concerns they want to share.

“It’s important to assure them that the parents will be there to guide them, to protect them, and to nurture them, and to always stand ready to love them no matter what,” he said in mixed Cebuano and English. (Razl EJ Teman/MindaNews)