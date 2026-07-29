Pulong blames DPWH after Dizon calls recent Davao floods ‘nakakagalit’

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 29 July 2026) — As Secretary Vince Dizon questioned why the local offices of the Department of Public Works and Highways had not dredged the rivers that caused major floods here Friday last week, Rep. Paolo Z. Duterte asked the head of the DPWH to look at his own office.

Secretary Vince Dizon inspects on Wednesday (29 July 2026) the damage caused by last week’s flood in Bangkal, Davao City. Photo courtesy of DPWH

In a statement Wednesday morning, Duterte posted a tirade that accused the DPWH to be at fault at the absence of flood control measures across Davao City’s waterways.

On Friday, the Matina and Talomo rivers overflowed, flooding several areas in the city even though there was no rain downstream. The Office of Civil Defense has listed five general areas badly hit during last week’s floods — Talomo, Matina, Sto. Nino, Los Amigos, and Bangkas.

“Tama ka, Vince Dizon. Nakakagalit talaga” (You’re right, Vince Dizon. It’s really infuriating), Duterte said in a post at his official Facebook page.

“Enough with the finger-pointing. Panahon na nga ang DPWH motan-aw sa kaugalingon niyang records before pointing fingers at everyone else,” Duterte said.

“You asked why nothing substantial was done after 2019. That’s a fair question. But the answer is not outside the DPWH. Naa mismo sa inyong opisina,” he said.

Duterte’s comment came after Dizon and local DPWH officials inspected Talomo River near Taal in Bangkal, Barangay Talomo Proper on Wednesday.

In interviews with media, Dizon called the incident “nakakagalit,” after finding out that the last heavy flood in the area before last week’s flood happened in 2019.

Taking note that the July 24 flood affected Taal residents despite no rain downstream, Dizon scolded DPWH personnel based in Davao City and ordered an immediate dredging along the river.

Dizon said they can utilize the quick response funds of the agency.

According to Dizon, work was to begin as early as Thursday, as the agency had funds for such incidents. “Kung kaya bukas magsimula na yan. Hindi mahirap yan. At hindi yan mahal.”

Dizon said he was furious at why the gabions nearby, which could have prevented further flooding in the area, did not cover the flood-prone Taal adequately.

“Meron mga gabion doon na ganito kataas. Eh kako bakit hindi na lang itinuloy ito?” he asked.

According to Duterte, Dizon could not say that nothing was being done about the floods in Davao, with the congressman saying it was the national government that did not act on the proposal from the local government.

Secretary Vice Dizon checks the Talomo River in Davao City. Photo courtesy of DPWH

“Nakakagalit na ang mga taga-Talomo had to endure another devastating flood seven years after 2019. Nakakagalit na despite the existence of a JICA Davao Flood Control Master Plan submitted to the national government as early as 2023, it remained unacted upon,” Duterte said.

He added it was also “nakakagalit” that “funding will only be proposed under the 2027 [General Appropriations Act].”

“Naa diha ang libro sa DPWH, ayaw ibutang sa kilid ug patulga. The records will tell you everything — who prepared the projects, who approved them, who failed to fund them, and who allowed a completed master plan to gather dust while Dabawenyos continued living in danger,” Duterte said.

“Kung tinuod nga nakakagalit, then don’t stop at expressing anger. Open the books. Name names. File cases,” Duterte said.

Duterte said that the problem was easy. “Flood control is not just about dredging. It requires funding, river improvements, dikes, drainage systems, watershed management, and implementation of a long-term master plan,” he said.

“The blueprint already existed. What was missing was political urgency,” Duterte concluded. (Yas D. Ocampo / MindaNews)