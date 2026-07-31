PSA renames town, barangay in Davao del Norte; corrects names of Misamis Occidental town, 13 barangays in Bukidnon

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DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 31 July 2026) – The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has officially renamed effective second quarter the Municipality of San Isidro in Davao del Norte as Sawata by virtue of the ratification of Republic Act 11814 (An Act Renaming the Municipality of San Isidro to Sawata) in April this year.

At the same time, Barangay Sawata has been renamed as Barangay Poblacion to avoid duplication and confusion with the municipality’s name.

San Isidro was created under RA 9265 in 2004 authored by Davao del Norte 1st District Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez.

The renaming was proposed as local residents would always refer to the municipality as Sawata.

Alvarez authored House Bill No. 9452, which was subsequently passed by Congress and lapsed into law as RA 11814 on June 2, 2022.

The PSA has also corrected the name of Don Victoriano Chiongbian town in Misamis Occidental as Don Victoriano based on RA 6845 which was approved on January 20, 1990, the mayor’s certification dated June 22, 2026, and the letter of the NHCP dated June 9, 2026.

In Bukidnon, the names of 13 barangays in six towns and in the component cities of Malaybalay and Valencia were corrected, to accommodate how locals would call these places as certified by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines.

In Kalilangan, Barangay Baborawon is now officially Barorawon, and Maca-opao is now Macaopao.

In Kitaotao, Balukbukan is now officially Balocbocan.

In Malaybalay City, Indalaza is now Indalasa, and Kabalabag is now Kibalabag.

In Quezon, Merangerang is now Merangeran, while Santa Cruz is now Sta. Cruz.

In Sumilao, Culasi is now spelled with a K (Kulasi).

In Talakag, Santo Nino is now officially Sto. Nino.

In Valencia City, Nabago is now Nabag-o, Kahapunan is now Kahaponan, and Lurogan is now Lurugan.

In Malitbog, Santa Ines is now Sta. Ines.

Meanwhile, in Luzon, Parang Parang in Orani, Bataan is now officially Parang-Parang.

The official name changes were approved based on recommendations from the NHCP, municipal mayor certifications, and local council resolutions to align official designations with historic usage and local community preferences. (Yas D. Ocampo/MindaNews)