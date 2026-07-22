Presiding officer to NBI Director Matibag: Don’t act on my behalf

MindaNews / 22 July 2026 —The impeachment court had a light moment on Wednesday after presiding officer Senator-Judge Chiz Escudero reminded National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag not to usurp his (Escudero) function.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag and defense counsel Mark Vinluan at the impeachment trial on Wednesday (22 July 2026). Screenshot from the Senate’s livestream

During the continuance of the cross-examination, defense counsel Mark Vinluan asked Matibag whether the NBI verified the claims in self-confessed former hitman Arturo Lascañas’ affidavit without issuing him a subpoena.

The NBI chief on Tuesday testified using what the prosecution presented as a copy of Lascañas’ affidavit submitted to the International Criminal Court in connection to the charges of crimes against humanity against former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Matibag said they did not subpoena Lascañas but instead conducted a verification process.

Vinluan asked: “But not with Lascañas, who is the author of that?”

“Asked and answered,” Matibag replied.

Escudero, visibly amused, told Matibag: “The presiding officer would like to remind the witness to kindly avoid making a ruling on behalf of the presiding officer.”

Matibag’s response also drew laughter from Vinluan.

“The gentleman would have been correct. The presiding officer would have said the same thing. Thank you for saving me the trouble, but try to avoid that, Director Matibag,” Escudero said. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno/MindaNews)