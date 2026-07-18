Portion of Davao-Bukidnon highway closed after road slip

Photo courtesy of DPWH-XI.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 18 July 2026) – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) – XI has closed a portion of the Davao-Bukidnon Road in Purok 39, Sitio Marahan, Barangay Marilog Proper in Davao City after two lanes collapsed due to a road slip on Friday evening, July 17.

All vehicles can no longer pass through the major artery connecting Bukidnon and Davao City.

In an earlier advisory on its official Facebook page at 9:39 p.m. Friday, DPWH-XI said light vehicles could pass through the road.

Heavy rains due to a thunderstorm had caused the slip, the agency said.

According to the DPWH Visual Road Condition Assessment Manual, a road slip occurs when a portion of land, usually under a paved road, erodes and causes the road to collapse.

A road slip (also called a landslip or road slump) is simply a type of landslide that happens on or under a roadway.

While landslide is the general term for any mass of dirt or rock moving downhill, a road slip specifically refers to a failure of a smaller scale that collapses the edge of a road or highway.

DPWH-XI said motorists may use alternative routes.

Light vehicles may use the Davao-Bukidnon Road-Datu Ladayon-Katipunan-Campo Uno route, it said. Datu Ladayon and Katipunan are barangays of Arakan, Cotabato Province, while Campo Uno is a sitio of Katipunan.

Emergency responders were on site to assist drivers looking for alternative routes.

DPWH-XI added that its District Engineering Office conducted assessments and response operations.

Photos released by the DPWH showed some homes that were damaged due to the road slip.

The road slip in Marahan occurred nine months after a landslide that caused a portion of the road in Barangay Palacapao, Quezon, Bukidnon to collapse in October last year.

It was only in January this year that a detour road was opened to vehicles. (Yas D. Ocampo/MindaNews)