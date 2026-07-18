Philippine Eagle rescued in Bukidnon dies

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 18 July 2026) – The Philippine Eagle rescued by members of the Bukidnon-Daraghuyan tribe in Malaybalay City has died, the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) announced on its Facebook page on Saturday afternoon.

Philippine Eagle Sawaga-Dalwangan after her rescue and during her confinement at the Philippine Eagle Center. Photos by Merly Omarol-Suday and PEF

PEF said the female raptor died while undergoing rehabilitation at the Philippine Eagle Center in Davao City.

“After her rescue, she showed real signs of improvement. She became stronger and more alert, ate on her own, and responded well to treatment. These observations were the basis of our earlier recovery updates,” it said.

“Sadly, she later suffered a sudden medical crisis and could not be revived,” it added.

PEF said the initial necropsy has been completed, while histopathological examinations were ongoing, and a report will be released once all results have been finalized.

Named Sawaga-Dalwangan after the place where she was rescued – along Sawaga River in Barangay Dalwangan, Malaybalay City – the eagle was found being attacked by monkeys by Marvin Linoy, a Bukidnon Lumad, on July 3.

Marvin’s community surrendered the eagle to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources on the same day.

The first examination of the bird noted that it was “weak, dehydrated, and unable to eat on her own” when it was rescued, adding that it sustained “several wounds and a severe maggot infestation on her wings, abdomen, and tail area.”

X-rays showed two metal pellets in her body: one in her wing and another in her left thigh.

The area beside Sawaga River in Sitio Mangasa, Dalwangan is a known nesting site of the Philippine Eagle, making it a destination of birdwatchers. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno/MindaNews)