Non-Moro IPs choose their 2 reps in the Bangsamoro Parliament ahead of the rest 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 05 July 2026) – Non-Moro Indigenous Peoples (NMIP) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) will select representatives for their two reserved seats in the 80-member Bangsamoro Parliament ahead of the rest in the region that is preparing for the 1st Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections on September 14, 2026.

The Commission on Elections has set July 27 to August 9 as the period where NMIP communities will conduct their Tribal Assemblies and August 24 to September 4 as the period for Regional Inter-Tribal Convention to select the two representatives.

The 80-member Bangsamoro Parliament is composed of 40 party representatives, 32 single district representatives and eight sectoral representatives.

The eight sectoral seats in the Parliament are reserved for NMIP (two), settler communities (two) and one each for women, youth, traditional leaders and Ulama.

A family from Barangay Itaw in South Upi, Maguindanao, flees to safer grounds on January 3, 2021, along with their neighbors, to avoid getting caught in a crossfire. (MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA)

Under the amended Bangsamoro Electoral Code, the representatives of settler communities, women, youth, traditional leaders and Ulama will be elected at large and only the NMIPs get to select their representatives using their own system of selection.



Section 8 of Article VII of the Organic Law for the BARMM provides that reserved seats for non-Moro indigenous peoples, such as Teduary, Lambangian, Dulangan Manobo, B’laan, and Higaonon, shall adhere to their customary laws and indigenous processes based on the Primacy of customary laws and practices; Primacy of consensus building; Acceptability to the community; Inclusivity and full participation; Representation of the collective interests and aspirations of NMIP; Sustainability and strengthening of indigenous political structures; Track record and capability; and Gender equality.

Before the Tribal Assemblies, Comelec Resolution No. 11235 set July 20 to 26 as the period for announcing the date and time of holding of the Tribal Assembly “through posting notices of assembly in the official website and social media accounts” of the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs (MIPA).



The notifications must be also be posted in accessible community locations; and as far as practicable, “communicating in appropriate indigenous language of

the concerned community and disseminating through customary communication systems and channels.”



The same resolution mandates each NMIP Community to furnish the NMIPC, the MIPA and the Bangsamoro Electoral Office (BEO) with the ground rules promulgated for the conduct of the Tribal Assembly.

On August 10 to 23, the Indigenous Political Structures of the NMIP Communities are expected to submit to the BEO the report on, among others, the conduct of the tribal assembly, minutes of the Tribal Assembly, duly certified by the Elders and/or Traditional Leaders of the IPS; the decision of the NMIP on the rotation arrangement, if any.



August 10 to 23 is also the period for the publication of the List of Nominees, Rules for the Conduct of the Regional Inter-Tribal Convention; period for circulating the proposed rotation arrangements to al NMIP Communities.

August 24 to September 4 is the period for the Regional Inter-Tribal Convention to select the two representatives to the Bangsamoro Parliament.

September 7 to 13 is the period to submit and transmit to the BEO the Certificate of Selection, Report, Minutes of Convention and video and audio documentation, if any.

On election day, September 14, when the Regional Board of Canvassers is convened, the BEO “shall transmit the required Certificates of Selection, the Minutes of Assemblies, and /or other prescribed documents to be

submitted for proclamation of the selected NMIP Representatives.”



The RBOC will proclaim the two selected NMIP Representatives simultaneous with the proclamation of the winning BARMM Regional Parliamentary Political Parties, District Representatives and Sectoral Representatives. (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)