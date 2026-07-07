Landslide closes San Fernando-Talaingod road

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 7 July 2026) — A landslide triggered a highway collapse along the San Fernando-Talaingod Road on Monday, forcing authorities to divert traffic to alternative routes.

DPWH personnel working at the landslide area in Barangay Kalagangan, San Fernando, Buklidnon. Photo courtesy of DPWH-10

No casualties were reported after a landslide buried a 228-meter section of a four-lane highway expansion in San Fernando, Bukidnon, according to Senior Master Sergeant Ernifleur Cabilar of the San Fernando police in a phone interview Monday evening.

Heavy rains over several days triggered the landslide in Sitio Balacayo, Barangay Kalagangan, San Fernando, DPWH-10 public affairs officer-in-charge Jaymaica Maraguinot told MindaNews over mobile phone.

Maraguinot stated that engineers reported water gushing down the mountain on Sunday, ahead of the landslide that occurred dawn on Monday.

She added that the landslide dumped 17 meters of mud and debris, burying two-thirds of the four-lane project.

“Clearing operations may take days, but we are deploying more earth-moving equipment to expedite the process,” Maraguinot said.

Four backhoes and two dump trucks are currently clearing the site, with two additional bulldozers scheduled for deployment on Wednesday, Maraguinot said.

DPWH personnel working at the landslide area in Barangay Kalagangan, San Fernando, Buklidnon. Photo courtesy of DPWH-10

“Our engineers estimate we need to remove 80,000 cubic meters of mud and debris. The road is currently impassable, and we advise motorists to take alternative routes,” Maraguinot said.

Buses bound for Tagum from Cagayan de Oro and Malaybalay cities were left stranded in Barangay Kalagangan, according to Cabilar of the San Fernando police.

The San Fernando Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) advised motorists to detour via the Bukidnon-Davao (BuDa) road in Quezon town, or through Barangay Matupe to the Paquibato District.

The landslide was the second to hit the San Fernando-Talaingod Road in two days.

The DPWH-10 reported that an earlier landslide struck Sitio Cabadiangan, Talaingod on July 5, but was successfully cleared of debris later that afternoon. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)