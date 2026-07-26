Iligan-based Army brigade has new commander

BGen Bernardo Taqueban (L) receives the unit color from MGen Ronel Manalo during the installation ceremony on 24 July 2026 at Camp Sultan Badrodin in Barangay Maria Cristina, Iligan City. MindaNews photo by RICHEL V. UMEL

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 26 July 2026) – Brigadier General Bernardo Taqueban on Friday assumed command of the 2nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade based in Camp Sultan Badrodin in Barangay Maria Cristina here.

A member of Philippine Military Academy Marilag Class of 1995, Taqueban is the brigade’s 14th commander.

The unit covers Iligan City, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental and parts of Misamis Oriental.

“Stable internal peace and security is our top priority to sustain development in our area of responsibility,” Taqueban said during his installation ceremony Friday by Major General Ronel Manalo, commander of the Army’s Armor Division.

Manalo told the soldiers to “secure the communities under your area of responsibility. In turn, you are entrusted to secure the brigade itself, its mission, its discipline, its welfare, its readiness and its honor.”

He commended Taqueban’s performance as acting brigade commander prior to his designation as full-fledged commander of the unit. (Richel V. Umel/MindaNews)