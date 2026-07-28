Extent of property damages following Davao City flooding still to be determined

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/28 July 2026)—The Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) said it is in the process of determining the total damage caused by the Friday, 24 July 2026, flooding which badly affected at least two villages.

In an interview 27 July at the Riverside barangay hall, chair Jocelyn Alcaria told MindaNews that the local government said Barangays Talomo and Los Amigos were among the hardest hit, according to the CDRRMO.

Alcaria said at least seven puroks in Riverside were affected namely, Puroks 5, 6-B, 1-A, 2, 7, 2-A, and 4-A.

“Naay mga nahugmak na salog sa tindahan (The floor of one store collapsed),” Alcaria said, adding that concrete walls were also reportedly damaged in one of the sitios.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon to stay in Davao City to check the flood-hit areas in the city. Marcos disclosed this during his visit to the social housing project Peoples Ville in Riverside, Calinan, Davao City on 28 July 2026. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO



In Los Amigos, personnel from the City Fisheries Office were on the ground to determine damage at the city’s catfish capital. According to the team on the ground, there were 20 personnel assigned throughout the barangays across different parts of the city.

In an initial assessment, damage was estimated to be around P5 million as of Saturday, 25 July, based on the Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) of the local government.

The RDANA is a requirement of the local government code and the assessment helps local governments determine the use of its quick response funds which is under its disaster fund.

The local government code requires 5% of any local government’s annual budget to be set aside for disasters. Of this amount, thirty percent goes to quick response while the remaining seventy-percent goes to disaster preparedness.

Ricardo Suribas, a resident of Purok 1-A, said he was among those affected by the Friday flooding. He said in his farm alone, the flood swept away 1,000 kilos of catfish. At an estimated 3,500 heads and around P120.00 per kilo at farm price, the loss at his farm alone is more than P400,000.

Catfish farms are among the hardest hit following the Friday, 24 July 2026 flood. A photo of a hito farm in Purok 1a, Los Amigos, Tugbok District, Davao city during harvest taken before flood waters inundated the area. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO







The number of affected individuals is expected to rise, as personnel continue door to door scans as of Monday noon. The floods killed one and left hundreds displaced across at least five barangays.

For Jessie Gahiles, 54, a resident of Graceland in Sitio 1-B, the floods hit harder. He said that while his home was not directly affected by chest-deep waters, his livelihood was directly affected.

Gahiles said hito farming is hit or miss, and so catfish farmers gamble, he said. For example, if a farmer got capital for a loan of P100,000, he could get three times that, after the yield.

With Sitio 1-B among the hardest hit, Gahiles said they were uncertain about the future. He said that he was still waiting for local officials to take action.

Meanwhile, Ednar Dayanghirang, Office of Civil Defense regional director for Region XI, said Rolando Moncada Jose, 54, died in the flashflood.

Jose, a resident of Barangay Talandang, was swept away by overflowing waters of Luman Creek, Purok Tisa, Talandang. The victim reportedly tried to cross the overflowing creek with his motorcycle and was swept away. He was later found dead in Luman Creek, Barangay New Valencia, the next day.

The body was brought to the St. Peter Funeral Home in Calinan and was later brought home for his wake.

On Tuesday 28 July, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. is scheduled to visit People’s Ville, a condominium complex in Riverside. Meanwhile, in nearby Los Amigos, officials were also taking note of the damage. (Yas D. Ocampo/MindaNews)