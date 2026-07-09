Defense questions credentials of NBI witness in impeachment trial

MindaNews / 09 July 2026 – The defense team on Wednesday challenged the credentials of National Bureau of Investigation Senior Agent John Mark Calilung as the prosecution’s digital forensics witness in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

Defense lawyer Carlo Joaquin Narvaza also questioned the qualifications of Maxcor Inter-Ventures Co. as the company that handled Calilung’s two-week digital forensics training.

Calilung said during the direct examination on Tuesday that he underwent such a training under Maxcor.

The agent testified on the authenticity of the video where Duterte said she has contracted somebody to kill President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez if she gets killed.

Narvaza pointed out that Maxcor appeared to be an equipment supplier rather than a digital forensics training firm, referring to its website that described it as a “one-stop source of different products and services intended for both government and private institutions.”

Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian seconded Narvasa’s comment that Maxcor “seems like an equipment supplier.”

“Is Maxcor recognized when it comes to digital forensic training? Is it well-known or an internationally renowned training organization?” he asked.

Calilung said the trainer provided by Maxcor has several certifications in relation to digital forensics, and that he himself also holds certifications in digital forensic authentication.

Narvasa also asked Calilung if he is a lawyer to which the witness answered “No”.

Upon questioning by Senator-Judge Kiko Pangilinan, Calilung repeated his statement during Tuesday’s hearing that his two-week training under Maxcor was only for photo and video authentication.

Pangilinan further asked if Calilung had undergone other trainings in digital technology and cybersecurity.

The agent answered that he had undergone trainings in certified computer hacking forensics investigation, computer forensics, mobile forensics, cybercrime investigation, a 480-hour training in cybersecurity. He added he also underwent the NBI Academy “which teaches us all aspects in investigation.”

Also upon questioning by Pangilinan, Calilung said he underwent a training in Strasbourg in France, although he could not recall the exact title of the training. He said he finished a local training by the Interpol.

Shortly before the hearing adjourned, Senator-Judge Robinhood Padilla asked the impeachment court to require Calilung to submit his digital forensics certifications. Presiding officer Chiz Escudero granted the request. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno/MindaNews)