Defense confronts NBI director about ‘Bratinella’ commentaries on VP Sara, survey results

MindaNews / 21 July 2026 – Defense counsel Mark Vinluan questioned National Bureau of Investigation Director Melvin Matibag about the opinion pieces he wrote where he called Vice President Sara Duterte “Bratinella” or a spoiled brat.

Vinluan showed three such commentaries published on the Daily Tribune titled Inday Sara, The Bratinella (September 12, 2024), The ‘Bratinella’ is a flat spare tire (October 24, 2024), and ’Bratinella’ Sara and her bad habits (November 7, 2024).

Matibag, questioned by Vinluan during the cross-examination on Tuesday, admitted to writing the articles, saying the moniker Bratinella came from former President Rodrigo Duterte, Sara’s father.

Matibag served as Acting Cabinet Secretary and TransCo president under the Duterte administration. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed him as NBI Director in February this year.

Defense counsel Mark Vinluan being handed a note by a colleague during Tuesday’s hearing of Vice President Sara Z. Duterte’s impeachment trial at the Senate. Screenshot from the Senate’s 21 July 2026 YouTube livestream.

“Before you testified today there were already instances in the past where you shared your public opinions about VP Sara,” Vinluan said.

“That is an opinion and we have a basis for that,” Matibag replied.

Vinluan also showed to the court a graphic of a survey by the Social Weather Stations that the Vice President had obtained a public trust rating of +57% compared to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s +34%.

Presiding officer Senator-Judge Chiz Escudero noted that the survey results presented by the defense did not specify any date.

Vinluan asked Matibag if materials like the survey results he presented affect NBI investigations.

Matibag said he considers surveys “just a snapshot of something, di nakataga sa bato” (not cast in stone).

“The NBI has a mandate. We cannot be swayed by public opinion, or by our personal opinion. We investigate based on the law, process and on the mandate of the NBI,” he added.

Afterwards, Vinluan lifted two sentences from Matibag’s November 7, 2024 article which stated: “As Inday Sara is being unmasked in the legislative inquiries and by her own mouth as an ill-bred ‘bratinella,’ her public trust crumbles. The spoiled brat has developed a lot of bad habits and these will prove to be her downfall.”

The defense highlighted in yellow the part that said “her public trust crumbles.”

“Despite this position and these recent surveys show that VP Sara even gained a positive rating, as shown earlier, +57, do you confirm this?” Vinluan asked, referring to the commentary.

“That is my opinion as an opinion writer,” Matibag answered.

“Despite this positive rating by VP Sara, do you still maintain that, and I quote, her trust rating crumbles?” Vinluan further asked.

Matibag said the ratings are not material as far as the NBI is concerned and repeated his earlier answer that the NBI investigates based on the law, evidence and process.

“If we base it on popularity, does it mean a popular person may commit a crime and would not be held accountable?” he added.

Vinluan asked no further questions but requested for a continuance of the cross-examination, saying Matibag introduced topics not included in the Articles of Impeachment.

The court approved his request despite the prosecution’s objection.

The court also announced that no hearings will be held on July 27, during the State of the Nation Address, and on July 28 to allow the minority to render their counter-SONA.

The hearing will resume on July 29 starting from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Succeeding hearings will observe the same schedule. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno/MindaNews)