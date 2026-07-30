Davao de Oro town scores first tourism accreditation in 67 years

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 30 July 2026) — The municipality of Mawab in Davao de Oro scored its first tourism accreditation with the Department of Tourism citing Sabor by La Ela’s Café Restaurant as a DOT-accredited establishment.

Sabor by La Ela’s Café. Photo from its Facebook page

Municipal tourism officer Michaella Paragua, in an interview with MindaNews, said that the municipality was ecstatic over the accreditation, as Mawab is traditionally more of a path instead of a destination.

“Kanang dili na mi agianan lang, naa na jud DOT-accredited na hapitan ug ika-offer sa mga turista” (We’re no longer just a passageway, we finally have a DOT-accredited establishment that we can offer to tourists), Paragua said in a Facebook post.

Prior to the accreditation, Paragua said she, along with other tourism counterparts in the province of Davao de Oro, was embarrassed during tourism meetings.

“Kay wala may Mawab sa mapa, wala may establishment sa Mawab na apil. Wala jud mo kabalo unsa ko manggamay each time mabrought up ni. Kabalo ang tanan sa struggle, but finally dili na jud mi ZERO!” (Because Mawab wasn’t in the map, having no establishments to offer. You don’t know how I shrink each time this topic is discussed. Everybody knows the struggle, but finally we’re no longer ZERO!), she said.

La Ela’s Café Restaurant is an agri-tourism destination located in Purok 9, Barangay Dalisay.

The accreditation was signed last July 16 by Ronnie Agan, DOT XI’s chief tourism operations officer, who at that time was officer in charge at the Department of Tourism XI.

Sabor by La Ela’s Café started its operations in 2022. It offers its diners a rice field view while enjoying their food and drinks, the accreditation document said.

La Ela’s Café Restaurant in the middle of a rice field. Photo from Sabor’s Facebook page

Based on the inspection conducted by Agan, Sabor meets the minimum standard requirements for accreditation as restaurant.

Once known as the “Gateway to the Golden Province,” the province referring to Davao de Oro, Mawab is typically known more as a passageway instead of a destination, Paragua said.

Vehicles passing through the municipality, which shares boundary with Tagum City (capital of Davao del Norte), usually proceed to the town of Nabunturan (capital of Davao de Oro) to the north, or even as far as the Agusan provinces. Toward Mawab’s southeast is the highway to Mati City of Davao Oriental, a known tourism destination because of its beaches.

Sabor by La Ela’s would be the first accredited DOT destination in Mawab’s 67 years of existence, Paragua said.

The municipality received the accreditation in time for its 67th KaAni Festival, which is typically scheduled in August.

Posting on its official Facebook page, the municipality said there were other tourism establishments in the area that were applying for the accreditation.

“Nagpakita kini nga ang Mawab padayon nga nag-uswag ug nag-abri og mas daghang oportunidad alang sa lokal nga turismo, negosyo, ug panginabuhian” (This shows that Mawab continues to grow and opening more opportunities for local tourism, business, and livelihood), the page said. (Yas D. Ocampo / MindaNews)