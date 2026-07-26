Davao barangay hit by flood declares state of calamity

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 26 July 2026) – A barangay hit by the floods in Davao City on Friday night has declared a state of calamity, while another one was still waiting advice from the city government on the need for such a declaration.

Residents of Taal in Bangkal, Davao City clean their homes on Saturday, 25 July 2026, the day after the floods that hit the area the night before. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Barangay Los Amigos chair Roberto Ballarta told GMA News One Mindanao on Sunday that they have declared a state of calamity so they could use up to 30% of their P1.2 disaster fund.

Ballarta said the flooding affected 80% of their barangay.

Meanwhile, Barangay Talomo Proper on Saturday began clearing the debris from the floods that left several residents stranded, some of whom climbed onto the roofs of their homes while awaiting rescue.

Barangay administrator Joven Mataflorida told MindaNews in a telephone interview Sunday that Taal in Bangkal, Talomo District, now looks better than it appeared on Saturday when mud intruded into homes.

Mataflorida said Barangay Chair Rene Villarente will await advice from the city government whether there was a need to declare a barangay-level state of calamity.

“Lahi na ang itsura (It looks different now),” he said, referring to Matutum Street, which was full of mud a day after flood waters that almost reached the roofs of houses inundated the area on Friday night.

According to the Office of Civil Defense XI, five general areas were recorded as badly hit from among Davao City’s 182 barangays.

The OCD listed Talomo, Matina, Sto. Nino, Los Amigos, and Bankas.

Talomo and Matina are listed as barangays under the OCD data. But the official name is Barangay Talomo Proper, while Matina comprises Barangays Matina Aplaya, Matina Crossing, Matina Pangi and Matina Biao.

All areas of Matina were affected by the July 24 floods.

According to the OCD report dated July 26, 8 a.m., the floods left at least three families (nine individuals) homeless. They sought refuge at the Los Amigos evacuation center.

The OCD also recorded flooding in barangay Sto. Nino when the Aklihan Creek swelled.

In Taal, residents told MindaNews they were waiting for local government to provide prophylaxis for residents wounded during the floods.

Residents had been told, via Facebook and by community leaders, to proceed to the nearest health centers and the Lourdes Church in Bangkal to avail of doxycycline and tetanus toxoid shots to protect them from infections.

Children were likewise given antibiotics.

According to City Health Office personnel stationed at Lourdes Church, they were able to distribute 147 shots of doxycycline and 43 shots of tetanus toxoid, as of noon, Saturday.

Fifteen children were given amoxicillin doses.

There were 109 families and 440 individuals housed temporarily at Lourdes Church evening of July 24. By Saturday morning, they went home to clean their homes of mud. (Yas D. Ocampo/MindaNews)