Casualty figure for JAS flash flood now at 11, according to Davao Occidental PDRRMO

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/16 July 2026)–The number of casualties due to a flash flood in Barangay Tanuman Big, Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental last 10 July 2026 is now 11 after authorities agreed to include to the number of dead an unidentified female whose lower body was found on 13 July 2026.

With the update, the Davao Occidental Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) now lists five dead, five missing, and one injured, with the number of casualties now 11 instead of 10.

Assorted debris carried by a flash flood on 10 July had accumulated under a bridge in Barangay Tanuman Big, Davao Occidental causing water, mud, and other detritus to spill over the road and sweep four homes and 10 individuals to sea.

Residents walk over logs and other debris carried by a flash flood on 10 July 2026 at Barangay Tanuman Big, Jose Abad Santos town, Davao Occidental. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO







Harry Chester Camoro, head of the Davao Occidental PDRRMO, told MindaNews through Viber, 16 July 2026 that the Management of the Dead and Missing (MDM) of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) guidelines allow for the listing of body parts as separate casualties.

“As per MDM guideline po, [a body] part can be declared as a dead person,” Camoro said.

Four other casualties have been found as of July 15.

The identitiesa of the four are as follows:Rossana Galas Masaglang, female, 50 years old, Baby Jane Abon Cabca, 46; Ruby Jane Abon Cabca, 9; and Leonard Jeo Pallano Benamira, 2.

Emergency responders are still looking for Cyrich Sangkala Abon, female, 4 years old; Amelia Pallano Diantan, female, 75; Victor Pallano Diantan, male, 78; Jemboy Pacay Taluno, male, 45 and Roniel Abon Taluno, male, 13.

Fifty-five year old Danny Diantan survived the ordeal.

Mayor Jason John Joyce, speaking to MindaNews via Messenger, said authorities are still working to identify the fifth fatality.

“DNA test pa,” Joyce said.

The unidentified cadaver was found along the shores of Barangay Malalan on 13 July. (Yas D. Ocampo/MindaNews)