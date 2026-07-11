Calanogas, Lanao del Sur landslide death toll rises to 7; 4 remains missing

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews/11 July 2026)- The number of confirmed deaths following a landslide at the village of Ngirngir in Calanogas town, Lanao del Sur has risen to seven as of 5:30 pm, 10 July when search and rescue efforts were temporarily suspended due to adverse conditions brought about by typhoon ‘Inday’ (international name: Bavi).

Residents and relatives during the rescue and retrieval of landslide victims in Barangay Ngirngir, Calanogas, Lanao Del Sur. Photos courtesy of BARMM READi

Police Colonel Cezar P. Cabuhat , Police Provincial Director of Lanao del Sur told MindaNews by phone at 7:55 p.m., Friday that the search and rescue efforts were suspended two and a half hours earlier after it got too dark and will resume in morning of the next day.

Cabuhat updated the list of fatalities as follows:

1. Naifa Mansawi, female 18 years old;

2. Acmad Camar, male, 26 years old;

3. Norhaya Camar, female, 21 years old;

4. Mohsin Juhary, male, 8 months old;

5. Norhanima Arab, female, 8 years old;

6. Nobaira Abdulrashid, female, 36 years old; and

7. Lilikan Arab, female, of yet undetermined age.

Cabuhat said rescuers are still searching for four more whom he identified as Mujahid Abdulmajid, Norhassan Abdulwahid, Norhana Aliyasa, and Norlin Aliyasa.

Cabuhat said two injured civilians, identified as 40 year-old Aliyasa Ampaso and 13 year- old Norhaina Aliyasa, have been brought to the Dr. Serapio B. Montaner Memorial Hospital in Malabang town.

Cabuhat said aside from the emergency responders from the Philippine Army’s 51st Infantry Battalion, policemen from the municipal police stations of Pagayawan, Ganasi and Pualas have been directed to join the search and rescue operations.

Cabuat said the added personnel joins other emergency responders in the Provincial Disaster Risk Management Office with heavy equipment, the Bureau of Fire Protection, and a team from Parang, Maguindanao have also joined the efforts bringing with them rescue gear and heavy machinery.

He said teams with heavy equipment are clearing the roads of black sand that has choked parts of the road leading to Balabagan town which has hampered search and rescue efforts. (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)