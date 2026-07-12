Calanogas declares state of calamity, suspends classes from July 12 to 16

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 12 July 2026) — The municipal government of Calanogas in Lanao del Sur on Friday declared a state of calamity following the devastation in at least four barangays, including a landslide that claimed at least seven lives, due to heavy rains caused by the southwest monsoon and typhoon Inday.

On Sunday, Mayor Abdul Hakim Benito issued Memorandum 26 suspending classes in all levels in both public and private schools from July 12 to 16 “in the interest of protecting the lives, safety, and welfare of students, teachers, and school personnel.”

(The period specified in the memorandum is from July 12 to 16 which is Sunday to Thursday).

Rescuers in Lanao del Sur conduct search, rescue, and retrieval operations in the aftermath of the landslide in the municipality of Calanogas. Photo from the Lanao del Sur PDRRMO Facebook page

Benito said the suspension is due to the adverse effects brought about by Bagyong Inday “which has caused persistent heavy rains, landslide, impassable roads, and other hazardous conditions that pose significant risks to learners, teaching and non-teaching personnel, and the general public.”

Two days earlier, on July 10, the Sangguniang Bayan of Calanogas passed Resolution No. 14, declaring a State of Calamity in the barangays of Ngingir, Mimbalawag, Inoma, and Piksan due to the destructive effects of continuous heavy rainfall, landslides, and other related hazards.

Police Provincial Director Col. Caesar Cabuhat told MindaNews that seven persons were killed in the landslide, four remain missing and two were injured and were treated in a nearby hospital. He said eight houses were totally damaged and 39 families were affected and given immediate assistance. (Richel Umel / MindaNews)