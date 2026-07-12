Blocked roads in Glan, Sarangani due to Typhoon Inday now passable

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews/12 July 2026)–Road clearing operations in Purok Islam, Barangay Cablalan, and Purok Busok, Barangay Baliton in Glan, Sarangani have restored access to roads previously blocked by fallen trees caused by the Inday-enhanced southwest monsoon (Habagat), according to the Glan Municipal Engineering Office.

In an advisory issued at 10:08 p.m. on July 10, 2026, the office reported that roads in the affected areas are now passable following continuous clearing operations.

Despite the reopening of the roads, authorities urged motorists and pedestrians to remain cautious while traveling, noting that some areas may still have debris or other hazards. Residents were also encouraged to immediately report any roads that remain impassable or any hazards that may affect community safety to barangay officials or the local government unit (LGU).

Heavy equipment and personnel from the Glan Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) and from the Municipal Engineering Office deploy at Purok Cagang, Barangay Tapon to help residents evacuate and clear blocked roads Friday, 10 July 2026. Photo from the Facebook page of the Local Government Unit of Glan

In a separate advisory posted by the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Glan on its official Facebook page at 12:16 a.m. on July 11, 2026, residents were urged to remain alert despite improving weather conditions. The LGU warned that even if rainfall subsides, sudden localized thunderstorms may still occur due to the prevailing southwest monsoon (Habagat).

Meanwhile, the Municipal Community Affairs and Development Unit (MCADU) of Glan reported in a 10:20 p.m. advisory on July 10, 2026, that the temporary re-routing road beneath Aquino Bridge in Barangay Padidu is no longer passable due to continuous heavy rainfall since the morning. Rising floodwaters have made the route unsafe for all types of vehicles, and motorists are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

The Glan Municipal Engineering Office called for continued cooperation and vigilance among residents to help ensure community safety.

Areas reported to be affected include: Purok Cagang, Barangay Tapon; Barangay Poblacion; Barangay E. Alegado; Barangay Taluya; and Barangay Kapatan (Justine Paul Paraz/MindaNews)