Another flood hits Jose Abad Santos

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 15 July 2026) — The municipal government of Jose Abad Santos in Davao Occidental has mandated a forced evacuation of residents of Sitio Kibatang in Barangay Sugal following a flash flood Tuesday evening that was much larger than the one that occurred Friday last week.

Residents of Sitio Kibatang deal with the flood on Tuesday (14 July 2026), which came four days after another flood. Photo courtesy of Jose Abad Santos Mayor Jason John Joyce

Mayor Jason John Joyce, in a Facebook post Wednesday, said residents at Sitio Kibatang were forced to leave their homes after flash floods appeared again at the said town five days after the southwest monsoon compounded by tropical storm Inday hit the area.

Executive Order No. 26-026 mandated the forced evacuation of residents living along the Kibatang River and other areas with reported landslides and flooding incidents, the LGU Jose Abad Santos Facebook Page said.

“Past days, we ordered pre-emptive evacuations, pero ngayong araw kinakailangan na ng forced evacuation order para sa kaligtasan ng lahat (but today we need to force evacuate for everyone’s safety),” Joyce said in a Facebook post.

The portion of Kibatang that was either completely swept or heavily damaged by timber and debris by the floods on Tuesday includes houses across that of Barangay Captain Gerardo Castro IV’s home.

The JAS local government likewise announced that four roads in several barangays were no longer passable for all kinds of vehicles as of July 15 because of landslides and road blockages.

Last Monday, a passage in Barangay Cayaponga prevented a MindaNews team from passing towards Jose Abad Santos due to a landslide.

Mud is still visible on the streets of Sitio Kibatang two days after the July 10 floods. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO

A seaside road leading to Barangays Tanuman, Sugal and Nuing, through the Trinidad Wall, had portions at the bottom of a waterfall that appeared during the heavy downfall, the curtain of water falling down towards the road below.

The Trinidad Wall is a sheer cliff with at least three waterfalls appearing during heavy rains.

Roads in the municipalities of Santa Maria, Malita, and Don Marcelino were passable as of Wednesday.

Last Sunday, the JAS local government had opened up the Tanuman Bridge after a flashflood clogged the bridge with lumber and swept 10 individuals to sea.

Of those swept to see, 55-year-old Danny Pallano Diantan survived. Emergency responders found the bodies of four fatalities — Rossana Galas Masaglang, female, 50 years old, Baby Jane Abon Cabca, 46; Ruby Jane Abon Cabca, 9; and Leonard Jeo Pallano Benamira, 2.

The remaining five are still missing, although the municipal government said Monday that a lower body part was found but they could not confirm identity yet. (Yas D. Ocampo / MindaNews)