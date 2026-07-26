Ahead of SONA, Mindanao’s wish list differs from other areas on key issues — Pulse Asia survey

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers the State of the Nation Address on 28 July 2025 at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City. Photo from Presidential Communications Office

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 26 July 2026) — With President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. set to deliver his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 27, Filipinos nationwide are looking to hear about corruption and the rising cost of living. But a new Pulse Asia survey also suggests that Mindanawons tend to differ from the rest of the country on several key issues — from illegal drugs and agriculture to the case of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

According to Pulse Asia’s July 2026 Ulat ng Bayan survey, 29.7% of respondents in Mindanao said they most wanted President Marcos to discuss the administration’s fight against corruption during the upcoming SONA, nearly identical to the nationwide figure of 29.8%.

Table 3 from Pulse Asia Survey

Among them, 17.6% of Mindanawons specifically pointed to the need to investigate and hold accountable those involved in the flood control controversy, close to the national figure of 18.9%.

The rising cost of living followed as Mindanao’s second-highest concern, with 19.4% of respondents wanting the President to address affordable prices of basic goods, also comparable with the nationwide figure of 18.7%.

Beyond these top concerns, however, the survey revealed several priorities that set Mindanao apart from the rest of the country.

Illegal drugs ranked higher among respondents in Mindanao, cited by 6.9% of respondents, compared with lower figures recorded in Metro Manila (3.7%) and Luzon (3.6%). Only the Visayas posted a higher share at 10%.

Agriculture also received greater attention in Mindanao, where 6% of respondents wanted the President to discuss farming and the agricultural sector — one of the highest regional shares in the survey and well above the national average.

Meanwhile, only 3% of Mindanao respondents identified job creation and livelihood as among the issues they wanted addressed, the lowest proportion among the country’s major geographic areas. The survey likewise showed that respondents in Mindanao were more likely than the national average to raise the case of former President Rodrigo Duterte before the International Criminal Court. While only 0.7% of respondents nationwide cited the issue, the figure reached 2.8% in Mindanao — the highest among all regions surveyed.

Table 3 from Pulse Asia Survey

Mindanao respondents were slightly more likely to mention national sovereignty, with 1.3% identifying it as an issue they wanted discussed during the SONA, compared with lower shares elsewhere.

The survey also found high public awareness of the President’s annual address.

Nationwide, 81% of Filipino adults said they had heard, read, or watched previous SONAs. In Mindanao, awareness stood at 79%, higher than the Visayas’ 70% but lower than Metro Manila’s 90% and the rest of Luzon’s 83%. Pulse Asia noted that awareness in Mindanao improved from 73% in June 2025 to 79% this year.

The nationwide survey was conducted from June 28 to July 3 and July 6 through face-to-face interviews with 2,400 adults aged 18 and above. It has around a 2% margin of error at the national level and around 4% for each geographic area, including Mindanao. (Bea Gatmaytan/MindaNews)