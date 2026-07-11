After 3 failed attempts at landing, Manila-Davao flight diverted to Cebu; finally lands in Davao at 7:22 p.m. 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 10 July 2026) — Philippine Airlines Flight PR 1805 from Manila to Davao City was diverted to the Mactan International Airport in Cebu after three failed landing attempts at the Francisco Bangoy International Airport here on Friday due to heavy southwest monsoon rains enhanced by Super Typhoon Inday.

The A333 aircraft left Manila shortly before 2 p.m. and was expected to land in Davao City two hours later. It finally landed at 7:22 p.m. in Davao City.

Philippine Airlines Flight PR 1805 finally lands at the Francisco Bangor International Airport n Davao City at 7:22 p.m. on July 10, after three failed attempts that forced the aircraft to be diverted to Cebu. Photo by GUS MICLAT

Gus Miclat, Executive Director of the Initiatives for International Dialogue (IID) told MindaNews that while in Cebu, they were initially informed they would fly back to Manila but were later told they were headed back to Davao as the weather had cleared up.

Flightradar24 data showed the A333 aircraft left Manila 12:37 p.m. and stayed over Davao/Samal airspace until it was diverted to Mactan-Cebu International Airport at 4:26 p.m.



Miclat said there were at least 200 passengers on the flight that he recalls took off at around 1:42 p.m. Two hours later, when they were supposed to land in Davao, they had to fly to Cebu after three failed attempts at landing. The plane refueled in Cebu with the passengers still inside, and took off for Davao at 6:32 p.m.

Bangsamoro Member of Parliament Rasul Enderez Ismael, who was also on the flight, said “Alhamdullilah we’re safe, Salute to the Capt and his 1st Officer….and ty to all the crew.”

Passenger May Nacario-Ticao, posting on Facebook, said she cried in the flight thinking about her three daughters because she and her husband were on the same flight.

“We eventually made an emergency landing in Cebu,” she said.

She added that there were a couple of times of scary heavy turbulence. “People were screaming, people were praying (And honestly, nakahilak gyud ko ug naisip nako among Tres Marias kay duha mi ni darleeng nakasakay).”

Miclat was supposed to take the 11 a.m. flight to Davao but it was cancelled so he and the other passengers on the 11 a.m. flight were transferred to PR 1805.



Miclat sent a photo of their individual video screens showing the time 3:35 p.m., which he took. “This was just before the third attempt. Hapit na unta (we were almost there).

At 3:35 p.m., before the third attempt to land in Davao City. PR 1805 was then diverted to Cebu and later flew back to Davao, landing at 7:22 p.m. on 10 July 2026. Photo by GUS MICLAT

It was one minute before arrival, according to the note at the bottom left of the screen: “Arrival in 0H 1m.”

When the aircraft ascended to proceed to Cebu, some passengers were screaming, others were praying, because of the heavy turbulence.

‘Kurog ko gamay pud (I shivered a bit) when I heard them scream,” he said. He initiated clapping when they landed in Cebu.

“I was seated between a Muslim woman and a Christian woman who bellowed their respective prayers. The Muslim even kneeled on the aisle. The Christian raised her hands and took out a rosary. Both were crying. An elderly couple were clasping each other’s hands,” he recalled.

“Then nagpalakpakan ng todo and hiyawan when Captain announced we will return to Davao instead of Manila,” he said.

Miclat said the Captain, Eric Jan Roco de Guzman, “was very calm, cool and professional, and so were the crew” whom he named as First Officer Justin Thomas Generale Castro, Second Officer Mike Anthony Calinawagan Frey; Flight Stewards Glenn Manuel, Elijah Angelo Domacena Garcia, Gerico Miranda Reyes and Flight Attendants Vanessa Eugenio Arcilla, Elizabeth Joy Lopez Jusa, Arisaa Gale Tac-an Glimada, Bianca Louise Ortega, Jean Angelica Asis Gannaban and Kristine Kaye Joya Alpapara.

Upon landing in Davao, Miclat wrote: “Tired but safe, happy and grateful.”

At the taxi stand, Miclat said one passenger remarked “second life” and a few more chorused “na trauma mi”.

Passengers of Philippine Airlines Flight PR 1805 collect their luggage at the airport in Davao City on 10 July 2026. Photo by GUS MICLAT

Heavy rains poured over various parts of Davao City Friday afternoon.

Various roads in Davao City experienced floods as heavy rains pummeled portions of Davao.

Barangay Matina Crossing disaster personnel monitored the rise of waters at the Matina Pangi River, which reached red alert, as of 5:30 p.m.

Thigh deep floods hit roads in GSIS, Bunawan, and Tibungco, with various netizens posting the extent of the floodwaters.

Floods also hit areas uphill, such as Barangay Tugbok Proper and Tacunan.

The City Disaster Risk Response and Management Office said it was monitoring a southwest monsoon, with various parts of the city experiencing clouds, drizzles, and scattered rainshowers, in an advisory posted through the agency’s Viber group as of 5:12 p.m.

Disaster response teams in the barangays were monitoring the movement of the Matina River, which reached Code Red in the afternoon.

River levels eventually subsided later, early Friday evening. (Yas D. Ocampo / MindaNews with reports by Carolyn O. Arguillas)

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