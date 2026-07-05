A month after June 8’s big quake, 92 deaths recorded, mostly in Glan, GenSan 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 05 July 2026) — The death toll in the Magnitude 7.8 earthquake on June 8 has reached 92, with the largest numbers recorded in Glan, Sarangani and General Santos City.
Seventy-one died in Region XII while 21 died in Region XI, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s Situation Report No. 25 released on Saturday night.
According to the same report, 1,316 were injured from 70 landslides, seven tension cracks and numerous damaged structures, while 20 remain missing – 13 in Region XI and seven in Region XII.
Region XI or the Davao region comprises the provinces of Davao de Oro, del Norte, Del Sur, Occidental and Oriental and the cities of Davao, Digos, Mati, Panabo, Samal, Tagum while Region XII or Soccsksargen comprises the provinces of Sarangani, North Cotabato, South Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat and the cities of General Santos, Koronadal, Kidapawan and Tacurong.
Glan, Sarangani recorded 32 deaths across 15 barangays while General Santos City listed 22.
The report lists nine names of the victims while the remaining 83 are still tagged “for validation.”
Because the casualty data came from different local and regional reporting sources, the location fields are not always consistent. MindaNews is therefore using the report’s own location groupings, while noting that these do not necessarily indicate where the bodies were found.
The oldest casualty from the validated list was from Batuganding, Sarangani, Davao Occidental: Ontong M. Domantangan, 89.
The youngest was one-month-old Jillian F. Pawon, from Camahual, Sarangani, Davao Occidental.
Both Domantangan and Pawon died of traumatic shock, according to the document.
Sarangani, Davao Occidental
Three senior citizens died from Sarangani, Davao Occidental, with ages ranging from 62 to 79.
One was female, while the rest were male.
All three died from cardiopulmonary arrest, according to the data.
Malita, Davao Occidental
In Malita, authorities are verifying the details of Sumanday D. Sugima, 79, male, who was reportedly crushed by a rock fall.
Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental
The data included seven deaths from Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental.
Some of the deaths included those who were directly affected by the damming incidents from neighboring Barangay San Isidro, according to residents at the Nuing evacuation center last June.
Digos, Davao del Sur
Nelson Basara Alcaha, 58, male, from Barangay Sinawilan, Digos, Davao del Sur, was found unconscious in his kitchen after evacuating his family members. This data was listed under ‘for validation,’ as of July 4.
Glan, Sarangani
There were 32 recorded deaths across 15 barangays in Glan.
The death certificates of six casualties, four from Mudan and two from Caltuad, had annotations that their bodies were not found.
All six were still marked for validation in the report.
Four of them were listed under Mudan: Rosalinda O. Pana, 57, female; Larry O. Pana, 19, male; Jaime B. Pana, 67, male; and Jimmy O. Pana, 35, male. Two others were listed under Kaltuad: Cristina C. Bulani, 23, female; and Jetro B. Cago, 13, male.
Malapatan, Sarangani
There were 12 recorded deaths in Malapatan, Sarangani, as of July 4.
General Santos City
Twenty-two deaths were listed under the General Santos / Dadiangas section, as some addresses point outside Gensan, including Malapatan, Buluan, Cotabato City, Kiamba, and Esperanza.
Tupi, South Cotabato
There were two recorded deaths in Tupi, South Cotabato, as of July 4: Gil Subang, 74, a retired schoolteacher from Purok 13, Tupi; and Maria Sambog Lantawan, 70, from Sitio Taluban, Barangay Kablon.
Subang was mistakenly logged as female in government records.
Tboli, South Cotabato
Three individuals were recorded dead in Tboli, South Cotabato. Two females were listed as having been hit by falling debris or landslides. Another died in the hospital.
In an interview on Friday, Ednar Dayanghirang, Regional Director of the Office of Civil Defense XI said agencies from both regions are set to drum up awareness and support for disaster prevention measures as July is National Disaster Resilience month. (Yas D. Ocampo / MindaNews)