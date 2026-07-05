5 dead, 6 missing in landslide in Calanogas, Lanao del Sur 

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 10 July) — A landslide triggered by heavy rains brought about by Super Typhoon Inday left five persons dead, six others missing and several houses buried in Barangay Ngirngir, Calanogas, Lanao del Sur at around 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

Captain Steffi Salanguit, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO BAR) said the Calanogas Municipal Police Station (MPS) immediately deployed personnel for search, rescue, and retrieval operations.

But first responders were forced to trek approximately 10 kilometers on foot, finally reaching the disaster site by 6 a.m.

Residents and relatives during the rescue and retrieval of landslide victims in Barangay Ngirngir, Calanogas, Lanao Del Sur. Photos courtesy of BARMM READi

Police identified the victims as Norhaya Camar, Mohsin Juhary, Naifa Mansawi

Akmad Camar and Norhana Ali.

Two injured victims, including one unidentified individual, were rescued.

Search efforts are currently underway for the six people still reported missing: Mujahid Abdulmajid, Mobairah Abdulrashid, Norhasan Abdulrashid, Lilikan Arab, Norlin Ali, and Norhanima Ali.

Muhammad Abutazil, head of BARMM Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READi) confirmed that search operations for the missing individuals are ongoing. However, rescue efforts have been hampered by the closure of the main road connecting the town of Malabang to Calanogas due to multiple landslides.

Minister Jordan Bayam of the BARMM Ministry of Interior and Local Government said they are coordinating closely with the Ministry of Public Works and Highways to expedite the clearing of these blocked roads to allow search and rescue teams, heavy equipment and additional support to reach the isolated area. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera / MindaNews)