4th body found after flash flood in Jose Abad Santos

JOSE ABAD SANTOS, Davao Occidental (MindaNews / 14 July 2026) — A fourth body has been found three days after the July 10 flash flood that hit Barangay Tanuman in the municipality of Jose Abad Santos (JAS).

Motorcycle passengers await the end of a temporary stop, as a construction team clears debris on a bridge in Barangay Tanuman in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental. MindaNews photo by YAS D. OCAMPO

Another set of remains, currently unidentified, was also found in Barangay Malalan Monday night.

JAS Mayor Jason John Joyce told MindaNews in an interview at Barangay Kalbay on Monday that he has just visited the site and was shown the remains of the latest cadaver.

Joyce said Rossana Galas Masaglang, female, 50 years old, was already positively identified, raising the number of confirmed dead to four three days after the incident.

The two fatalities update the list to four confirmed dead and five missing, at least until the identity of the other remains is confirmed.

On Sunday, rescuers found the bodies of Baby Jane Abon Cabca, 46; Ruby Jane Abon Cabca, 9; and Leonard Jeo Pallano Benamira, 2.

Ruby Jane was found shortly before 2 p.m. on Saturday, while Baby Jane and Leonard were found Sunday afternoon.

Responders said Baby Jane is the mother of Ruby Jane and grandmother of Leonard.

Danny Pallano Diantan, 55, survived.

The flood was caused by what emergency responders called a southwest monsoon (Habagat) enhanced by typhoon.

Still missing are Cyrich Sangkala Abon, female, 4 years old; Amelia Pallano Diantan, female, 75; Victor Pallano Diantan, male, 78; Jemboy Pacay Taluno, male, 45; and Roniel Abon Taluno, male, 13.

MindaNews stumbled upon Mayor Joyce as he was making rounds handing out relief goods in Kalbay.

The mayor, in a Facebook post, said he was stranded in Barangay Malalan after a road in Barangay Cayaponga was blocked off by heavy rushing water and flood debris.

Going on Facebook Live on Monday, Joyce said a body part had been found in Malalan Monday night, but did not reveal details.

As of Tuesday morning, the remains of the fifth individual had not yet been positively identified.

Joyce said the municipal government will be shouldering the funeral expenses of the affected families, as well as provide cash assistance.

Asked about infrastructure failures, Joyce said nature overpowered all the infrastructure that was poured into the province.

“No matter how strong your infrastructure is, if the nature enforces the unforeseen strength of the earthquake,” Joyce said.

He said he hopes to incorporate disaster-resilient infrastructure in the municipality’s 2027 Annual Investment Plan and ask the national government for rehabilitation funding.

“So, we hope to see more disaster resilient infrastructures in the years to come,” he said.

Joyce said the affected victims were given ₱10,000 to help them get through the next few weeks.

“One of [Rosana’s] nieces is being taken care of by her mother. So, she doesn’t have anyone to take care of her nieces,” he said.

Joyce also promised to provide burial assistance. (Yas D. Ocampo / MindaNews)