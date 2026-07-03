3 LGUs in Mindanao to host watch parties for FIFA World Cup Final

Image from the Facebook page of Iligan City Government

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 19 July 2026) – At least three local government units in Mindanao will host a free viewing of the FIFA World Cup Final between defending champion Argentina and 2010 winner Spain.

Iligan City will hold the watch party at Anahaw Amphitheater in Pala-o and viewers may go there as early as 12 a.m. Monday (July 20).

Game time begins at 3:00 a.m. Monday (local time) at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States.

In Isulan, Sultan Kudarat, the viewing will be at the municipal hall compound. Gate opens at 2 a.m., according to the announcement on the local government’s Facebook page. There will be free coffee and pan de sal for the viewers.

“Root for your team. Wear red or yellow for Spain, blue or white for Argentina,” the announcement said.

In Cagayan de Oro City, the city hall grounds will be opened to viewers at 12 a.m. There will be free hot coffee and chocolate.

“No need to bring monoblock chairs,” the announcement on Facebook said.

Spain won its only World Cup title so far in 2010, when it defeated the Netherlands, 1-0. The tournament was held in Johannesburg, South Africa. This is their second final appearance.

Argentina has played in six World Cup finals and has won three of those matches. They won in 1978, 1986, and 2022, and settled for runner-up finishes in 1930, 1990, and 2014.

While Argentina is eyeing back-to-back titles, Spain is out to make history as the first to bring home successive World Cup championships on the men’s and women’s side in the history of the tournament.

Spain’s women’s team won the 2023 World Cup and will enter the 2027 tournament as the defending champions. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno/MindaNews)