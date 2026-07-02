2 dead in Bukidnon flooding 

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 10 July 2026) – Southwest monsoon rains enhanced by Super Typhoon Inday flooded low-lying villages in Malaybalay City and parts of Bukidnon on Wednesday, leaving two persons dead.

Disaster monitoring centers at the Police Regional Office 10 (PRO-10) headquarters in Cagayan de Oro and the Quezon municipal disaster office confirmed that two people drowned after being swept away by flash floods.

Major Joanne Navarrio, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office told MindaNews a 50-year-old resident, known by his alias “Narding,” was swept away by a strong current while trying to cross a flooded area in Barangay Managok, Malaybalay City, on Wednesday afternoon.

Moments before the heavy rains in Maramag, Bukidnon on Wednesday (8 July 2026). MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIJMONERA

In Quezon town, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) reported that its search and rescue team recovered the body of Geronimo Sabejon along the Pulangi River in Barangay Mahayag on Thursday afternoon.

Chaira Bonsolo, Quezon MDRRMO communications specialist, told MindaNews in a telephone interview that Sabejon’s wife had initially reported her husband missing on Wednesday afternoon after he failed to return from his farm.

“Only his fishing net and slippers were found during the initial search,” she said.

Anianita Fortich, weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Mindanao, said 100 millimeters of heavy, continuous monsoon rains were dumped into Malaybalay City, Quezon town and parts of Bukidnon causing widespread flooding on July 8.

Navarro confirmed flash floods in four barangays in Malaybalay City—Violeta, Simaya, Linabo, and Apo Macote — on Wednesday afternoon.

Dave Dwight Gonzales, Quezon Municipal Information Officer, said thick mud buried the main road to Sitio Santo Domingo in Barangay Lumintao, rendering it completely impassable to vehicles on Thursday.

Gonzales added that 12 families were evacuated to safer grounds from Puroks 18, 3A, 4, and 8 in Barangay Paitan. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)