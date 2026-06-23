XU, CLI given the go ahead to develop Manresa

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews/23 June 2026)— The Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Northern Mindanao (DENR-10) has ruled that Xavier University holds the legal right to develop its 64-hectare Manresa property in Upper Carmen into a multi-billion-peso campus and commercial district.

The ruling, signed by DENR-10 Regional Executive Director Ronald Gadot on 23 June, effectively resolves ownership disputes and clears the way for site development by Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI).

The Cebu-based property developer, in partnership with Xavier University, is investing ₱20 billion to transform the property into a “campus of the future” complete with residential and commercial spaces.

The Immaculate Conception Church inside the Xavier University campus in downtown Cagayan de Oro City. MindaNews file photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

A group of former school teachers , parents, and alumni calling themselves as Concerned Parents, Teachers, Alumni & Communities (COPTAC) opposed the development and have urged the DENR to stop the development of the Manresa property.

The group petitioned DENR-10, arguing that Xavier University is bound by the Philippine Torrens System and therefore cannot sell land originally donated by the government in 1936.

DENR-10, however, said the petition by COPTAC lacks legal basis because XU and Cebu Landmasters did not violate any legal restriction.

“This office finds no cogent grounds to revert or initiate a cancellation of the original title of land awarded to Xavier University,” Gadot said.

Lawyer Ralph Metrillo, counsel for the COPTAC group, has so far not issued any statement regarding the DENR ruling. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)